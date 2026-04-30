TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI) Announces Earnings Results

TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI - Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The oil and gas company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.08, FiscalAI reports. TechnipFMC had a return on equity of 31.14% and a net margin of 9.70%.The company had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.50 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.33 earnings per share. TechnipFMC's revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Here are the key takeaways from TechnipFMC's conference call:

TechnipFMC delivered strong Q1 financials with revenue of $2.5 billion , adjusted EBITDA of $453 million (18.2% ex‑FX), free cash flow of $277 million , a net cash position of $540 million , and $285 million returned to shareholders via buybacks/dividends.

, adjusted EBITDA of (18.2% ex‑FX), free cash flow of , a net cash position of , and $285 million returned to shareholders via buybacks/dividends. Subsea commercial momentum remains robust — the company logged $1.9 billion of Subsea orders in Q1, its 24‑month Subsea opportunity list rose to roughly $30 billion (7th consecutive quarterly increase), and management reaffirmed a $10 billion Subsea orders target for 2026 with a further step‑up expected in 2027.

of Subsea orders in Q1, its 24‑month Subsea opportunity list rose to roughly (7th consecutive quarterly increase), and management reaffirmed a Subsea orders target for 2026 with a further step‑up expected in 2027. Rapid adoption of Subsea 2.0 and iEPCI is driving efficiency gains — ~80% of new orders are Subsea 2.0 and management expects roughly half of 2027 revenue to come from Subsea 2.0, supporting higher margins and shorter cycle times.

and iEPCI is driving efficiency gains — ~80% of new orders are Subsea 2.0 and management expects roughly half of 2027 revenue to come from Subsea 2.0, supporting higher margins and shorter cycle times. Surface Technologies showed sequential softness (revenue down 12% q/q) and Q2 is expected to decline slightly due mainly to project timing in the Middle East, with management warning full‑year Surface revenue could be modestly lower even as EBITDA dollars are expected to remain in line via margin mix.

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TechnipFMC Stock Performance

FTI traded down $1.34 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $75.65. The company had a trading volume of 6,058,931 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,157,595. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The business has a 50-day moving average of $69.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $54.98. The company has a market cap of $30.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.71. TechnipFMC has a 1 year low of $28.00 and a 1 year high of $77.78.

TechnipFMC Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 19th will be given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 19th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.3%. TechnipFMC's dividend payout ratio is presently 8.66%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other TechnipFMC news, CAO David Light sold 6,622 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.43, for a total value of $413,411.46. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 5,005 shares in the company, valued at $312,462.15. This represents a 56.95% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Alf Melin sold 43,554 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.13, for a total value of $2,749,564.02. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 238,983 shares of the company's stock, valued at $15,086,996.79. This represents a 15.42% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,216,442 shares of company stock valued at $75,762,414. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of TechnipFMC

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in shares of TechnipFMC by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 5,266 shares of the oil and gas company's stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of TechnipFMC by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 11,353 shares of the oil and gas company's stock worth $506,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of TechnipFMC by 45.3% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,090 shares of the oil and gas company's stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of TechnipFMC by 5.0% during the third quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 11,106 shares of the oil and gas company's stock worth $438,000 after purchasing an additional 533 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ossiam grew its position in shares of TechnipFMC by 52.0% during the second quarter. Ossiam now owns 1,597 shares of the oil and gas company's stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 546 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.58% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have weighed in on FTI. Susquehanna increased their target price on TechnipFMC from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a "positive" rating in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on TechnipFMC from $66.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Citigroup increased their target price on TechnipFMC from $48.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, February 26th. Weiss Ratings cut TechnipFMC from a "buy (b+)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, TD Cowen restated a "buy" rating on shares of TechnipFMC in a research report on Friday, February 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, TechnipFMC has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $61.73.

Read Our Latest Research Report on TechnipFMC

TechnipFMC News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting TechnipFMC this week:

Positive Sentiment: Q1 EPS beat — TechnipFMC reported $0.64 EPS, topping consensus (around $0.56–$0.57) and showing strong year‑over‑year profit improvement, which supports valuation and earnings momentum. FMC Technologies (FTI) Q1 Earnings Surpass Estimates

Q1 EPS beat — TechnipFMC reported $0.64 EPS, topping consensus (around $0.56–$0.57) and showing strong year‑over‑year profit improvement, which supports valuation and earnings momentum. Positive Sentiment: Strong YTD performance — TechnipFMC is among high‑performing energy names this year (large YTD gain noted by market coverage), which can attract longer‑term GARP / momentum buyers. Sizzling Returns: 5 Energy Stocks That Just Hit New All-Time Highs

Strong YTD performance — TechnipFMC is among high‑performing energy names this year (large YTD gain noted by market coverage), which can attract longer‑term GARP / momentum buyers. Neutral Sentiment: FY‑2026 revenue guidance roughly in line — management set FY revenue guidance around $10.4B–$10.9B vs consensus ~ $10.7B; that keeps expectations intact but doesn’t give upside surprise to re‑rate shares. (Guidance details provided in the company release.)

FY‑2026 revenue guidance roughly in line — management set FY revenue guidance around $10.4B–$10.9B vs consensus ~ $10.7B; that keeps expectations intact but doesn’t give upside surprise to re‑rate shares. (Guidance details provided in the company release.) Neutral Sentiment: Dividend declared — a small quarterly dividend was announced (record May 19 / payable June 3); modest yield so limited immediate market impact but signals confidence in cash flow.

Dividend declared — a small quarterly dividend was announced (record May 19 / payable June 3); modest yield so limited immediate market impact but signals confidence in cash flow. Negative Sentiment: Revenue slightly missed — Q1 sales were $2.49B versus analyst estimates of ~$2.50B, a small miss that, combined with the company's high recent run, likely prompted short‑term profit taking. TechnipFMC NYSE: FTI Reports Sales Below Analyst Estimates In Q1 CY2026 Earnings

Revenue slightly missed — Q1 sales were $2.49B versus analyst estimates of ~$2.50B, a small miss that, combined with the company's high recent run, likely prompted short‑term profit taking. Negative Sentiment: Intra‑day selling pressure despite relative strength vs peers — coverage notes the stock outperformed competitors on some metrics but still closed down, suggesting sector headwinds or rotation out of recent winners. TechnipFMC PLC stock outperforms competitors despite losses on the day

TechnipFMC Company Profile

TechnipFMC is an integrated oilfield services and technology company that designs, manufactures and delivers systems and services for the energy industry. The company's activities span the full lifecycle of oil and gas projects, with capabilities in subsea production systems, surface wellhead and intervention equipment, and onshore/offshore engineering and construction. TechnipFMC combines engineering and project management with fabrication, installation and maintenance services to help operators develop and produce hydrocarbon resources.

Its product and service portfolio includes subsea hardware such as trees, manifolds, umbilicals, risers and flowlines, as well as surface equipment for drilling, completions and well intervention.

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