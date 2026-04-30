TechTarget (TTGT) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

TechTarget (NASDAQ:TTGT - Get Free Report) is expected to announce its resultson Thursday, May 7th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.3933) per share and revenue of $104.9330 million for the quarter.

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TechTarget (NASDAQ:TTGT - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 11th. The information services provider reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.48). TechTarget had a negative net margin of 207.13% and a negative return on equity of 14.62%. The firm had revenue of $140.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $140.91 million.

TechTarget Trading Down 3.2%

NASDAQ TTGT opened at $5.66 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. TechTarget has a twelve month low of $3.41 and a twelve month high of $9.47. The company has a market cap of $409.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.40 and a beta of 0.91. The business's fifty day moving average is $4.18 and its 200 day moving average is $4.91.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TTGT. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its holdings in TechTarget by 103.5% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 5,658 shares of the information services provider's stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 2,877 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in TechTarget during the 4th quarter worth approximately $55,000. Graham Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in TechTarget during the 4th quarter worth approximately $58,000. Jain Global LLC bought a new position in TechTarget during the 4th quarter worth approximately $60,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new position in TechTarget during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $81,000. 93.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently weighed in on TTGT. Needham & Company LLC reissued a "buy" rating on shares of TechTarget in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "sell (e+)" rating on shares of TechTarget in a report on Monday, April 20th. Lake Street Capital dropped their price objective on shares of TechTarget from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of TechTarget from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, March 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $10.75.

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TechTarget Company Profile

TechTarget, Inc operates as a specialized media and information services company focused on the technology sector. Through a network of over 140 online channels and dedicated sites covering a wide range of IT topics—from cloud computing and cybersecurity to data analytics and storage—the company delivers targeted content, research, and insights to enterprise technology buyers. TechTarget's offerings enable technology vendors and service providers to engage with qualified audiences at every stage of the purchasing cycle.

The company's core products include purchase intent data solutions and lead-generation platforms designed to identify and nurture prospects actively researching technology solutions.

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