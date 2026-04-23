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Techtronic Industries (OTCMKTS:TTNDY) Upgraded at Zacks Research

Written by MarketBeat
April 23, 2026
Techtronic Industries logo with Industrials background
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Techtronic Industries (OTCMKTS:TTNDY - Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at Zacks Research from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday,Zacks.com reports.

Techtronic Industries Trading Up 2.2%

Shares of OTCMKTS:TTNDY opened at $73.62 on Tuesday. The company's 50 day moving average price is $72.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $65.39. Techtronic Industries has a 12-month low of $49.48 and a 12-month high of $81.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.67.

About Techtronic Industries

(Get Free Report)

Techtronic Industries Company Limited (TTI) is a Hong Kong‑based global manufacturer and marketer of tools and equipment for professional, industrial and consumer markets. The company develops and sells power tools, outdoor power equipment, hand tools, accessories and floorcare products. TTI's product strategy emphasizes cordless and battery‑powered platforms, integrating advanced battery chemistry and brushless motor technology to serve trade professionals and DIY consumers seeking portable, high‑performance solutions.

TTI markets its products through a portfolio of well‑known brands and a broad distribution network that includes wholesalers, home improvement retailers, specialist dealerships and online channels.

See Also

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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