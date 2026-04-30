Tectonic Therapeutic (TECX) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Tectonic Therapeutic (NASDAQ:TECX - Get Free Report) is expected to release its Q1 2026 results before the market opens on Thursday, May 7th. Analysts expect Tectonic Therapeutic to post earnings of ($1.14) per share for the quarter. Investors are encouraged to explore the company's upcoming Q1 2026 earning overview page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, May 7, 2026 at 4:00 PM ET.

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Tectonic Therapeutic (NASDAQ:TECX - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 26th. The company reported ($1.03) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of ($1.11) by $0.08. On average, analysts expect Tectonic Therapeutic to post $-5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Tectonic Therapeutic Price Performance

Tectonic Therapeutic stock opened at $27.07 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $510.22 million, a PE ratio of -6.68 and a beta of 3.59. Tectonic Therapeutic has a 12 month low of $14.39 and a 12 month high of $36.03. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.99.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently commented on TECX shares. Lifesci Capital upgraded Tectonic Therapeutic to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. Weiss Ratings restated a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Tectonic Therapeutic in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Tectonic Therapeutic from $64.00 to $60.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 8th. Wall Street Zen cut Tectonic Therapeutic from a "sell" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research report on Saturday, April 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Tectonic Therapeutic in a research report on Monday, April 13th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tectonic Therapeutic presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $80.57.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on TECX

Insider Transactions at Tectonic Therapeutic

In other news, insider Peter Mcnamara sold 6,262 shares of Tectonic Therapeutic stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.17, for a total value of $188,924.54. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 55,285 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,667,948.45. The trade was a 10.17% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Daniel Lochner purchased 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $21.61 per share, for a total transaction of $129,660.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer directly owned 32,044 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $692,470.84. The trade was a 23.04% increase in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 20,561 shares of company stock valued at $597,601 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 38.00% of the company's stock.

Institutional Trading of Tectonic Therapeutic

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TECX. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Tectonic Therapeutic by 451.6% in the third quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 3,966 shares of the company's stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 3,247 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Tectonic Therapeutic in the second quarter worth approximately $99,000. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Tectonic Therapeutic in the second quarter worth approximately $119,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Tectonic Therapeutic by 483.6% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,548 shares of the company's stock worth $130,000 after acquiring an additional 5,426 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tectonic Therapeutic in the fourth quarter worth approximately $134,000. 62.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Tectonic Therapeutic

Tectonic Therapeutic, Inc engages in discovery and development of therapeutic proteins & antibodies. The company was founded by Timothy A. Springer and Andrew Kruse in 2019 and is headquartered in Watertown, MA.

Further Reading

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