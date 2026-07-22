Teekay (TK) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Teekay (NYSE:TK - Get Free Report) is expected to be announcing its Q2 2026 results after the market closes on Wednesday, July 29th. Analysts expect Teekay to post earnings of $0.11 per share and revenue of $295.7560 million for the quarter. Interested persons are encouraged to explore the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning report page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, July 30, 2026 at 11:00 AM ET.

Teekay (NYSE:TK - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 13th. The shipping company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $285.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $285.82 million. Teekay had a net margin of 13.03% and a return on equity of 6.36%.

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Teekay Stock Performance

NYSE:TK opened at $11.31 on Wednesday. Teekay has a 52-week low of $7.11 and a 52-week high of $14.38. The company has a market cap of $981.74 million, a P/E ratio of 7.49 and a beta of 0.22. The stock's 50-day simple moving average is $11.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.62.

Teekay Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a special dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 26th were issued a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 26th.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on TK. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Teekay from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, May 23rd. Weiss Ratings cut shares of Teekay from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Hold".

View Our Latest Stock Report on TK

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Rudolph Krediet sold 63,042 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.80, for a total transaction of $743,895.60. Following the sale, the director directly owned 35,167 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $414,970.60. This represents a 64.19% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Simon Heidi Locke sold 18,119 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.37, for a total value of $224,132.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 47,582 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $588,589.34. This trade represents a 27.58% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last three months, insiders sold 408,818 shares of company stock worth $5,014,530. 2.38% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Teekay

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TK. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. raised its stake in Teekay by 4.5% during the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 32,460 shares of the shipping company's stock worth $213,000 after acquiring an additional 1,404 shares in the last quarter. Mangrove Partners IM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Teekay in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Teekay in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $193,000. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of Teekay in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $187,000. Finally, BTG Pactual Asset Management US LLC bought a new stake in shares of Teekay during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $169,000. 46.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Teekay Company Profile

Teekay Corporation NYSE: TK is a global provider of marine transportation and offshore production solutions for the energy industry. Founded in 1973 and headquartered in Vancouver, Canada, Teekay designs, owns and operates a diversified fleet of tankers and floating production, storage and offloading (FPSO) units. The company specializes in the movement and storage of crude oil, liquefied natural gas (LNG) and liquefied petroleum gas (LPG), offering integrated services that range from tanker transport to offshore production and marine maintenance.

Teekay's core business is organized into three operating segments.

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