Tejon Ranch Co. (NYSE:TRC) Director Sells $94,620.00 in Stock

Tejon Ranch Co. (NYSE:TRC - Get Free Report) Director Geoffrey L. Stack sold 6,000 shares of Tejon Ranch stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.77, for a total value of $94,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 87,544 shares in the company, valued at $1,380,568.88. This represents a 6.41 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Tejon Ranch Stock Up 1.2 %

TRC traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $15.82. 77,617 shares of the company's stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 74,387. The company has a quick ratio of 2.46, a current ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Tejon Ranch Co. has a 1-year low of $14.80 and a 1-year high of $19.82. The stock's 50-day moving average is $16.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.22. The stock has a market cap of $424.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,563,000.00 and a beta of 0.59.

Tejon Ranch (NYSE:TRC - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The real estate development and agribusiness company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.06). Tejon Ranch had a negative net margin of 0.57% and a negative return on equity of 0.05%. The company had revenue of $10.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.19 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Tejon Ranch Co. will post 0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tejon Ranch

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Tejon Ranch during the 2nd quarter worth about $655,000. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. acquired a new position in Tejon Ranch in the 2nd quarter valued at $802,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in Tejon Ranch by 39.2% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 11,249 shares of the real estate development and agribusiness company's stock worth $192,000 after buying an additional 3,170 shares during the period. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co lifted its holdings in shares of Tejon Ranch by 1,141.4% during the first quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 15,939 shares of the real estate development and agribusiness company's stock worth $246,000 after buying an additional 14,655 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Tejon Ranch in the first quarter valued at about $344,000. 60.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Tejon Ranch to a "sell" rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th.

About Tejon Ranch

Tejon Ranch Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified real estate development and agribusiness company. It operates through five segments: Commercial/Industrial Real Estate Development, Resort/Residential Real Estate Development, Mineral Resources, Farming, and Ranch Operations. The Commercial/Industrial Real Estate Development segment engages in the planning and permitting of land for development; construction of infrastructure projects, pre-leased buildings, and buildings to be leased or sold; and sale of land to third parties for their own development.

