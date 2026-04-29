Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC - Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The health services provider reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.34) by ($0.02), FiscalAI reports. The business had revenue of $613.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $613.82 million. Teladoc Health had a negative net margin of 7.92% and a negative return on equity of 9.13%. The firm's revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.53) EPS. Teladoc Health updated its FY 2026 guidance to -1.050--0.750 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance to -0.300--0.200 EPS.

Here are the key takeaways from Teladoc Health's conference call:

Consolidated results beat guidance — Q1 revenue $614M and adjusted EBITDA $58M, with $751M in cash and net debt/adjusted EBITDA below 0.9x, signaling near-term financial strength.

and adjusted EBITDA $58M, with $751M in cash and net debt/adjusted EBITDA below 0.9x, signaling near-term financial strength. Integrated Care showed steady growth and margin expansion — revenue $395M (+1.5% YoY) and adjusted EBITDA $56M (14.2% margin); management expects the shift from subscriptions to visit-based care and new AI-enabled, enhanced 24/7 offerings to become a net tailwind in H2.

BetterHelp insurance rollout is ahead of plan — live in 30 states + DC, >6,000 credentialed providers, >150M insured lives, and insurance sessions >14,000/week; company now expects to exit 2026 with a BetterHelp insurance run-rate of at least $125M .

. BetterHelp’s direct-to-consumer business remains pressured — Q1 revenue declined 9% YoY to $218M, average paying users fell 9%, and adjusted EBITDA was only $2M (0.9% margin) as cash-pay weakness and insurance-scaling investments weighed on profitability.

Management reiterated full-year 2026 guidance (revenue $2.48B–$2.58B; adj EBITDA $267M–$306M; FCF $130M–$170M), plans a two-phase approach to reduce 2027 convertible-related gross debt, and expects stock-based comp to fall below $55M, indicating disciplined capital and cost management.

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Teladoc Health Stock Performance

TDOC stock traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $5.95. The stock had a trading volume of 5,384,618 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,914,556. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 2.77 and a quick ratio of 2.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of -5.22 and a beta of 2.07. Teladoc Health has a fifty-two week low of $4.40 and a fifty-two week high of $9.77.

Insider Activity at Teladoc Health

In related news, CEO Charles Divita III sold 27,731 shares of Teladoc Health stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.49, for a total transaction of $152,243.19. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 364,784 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,002,664.16. The trade was a 7.06% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.70% of the company's stock.

Institutional Trading of Teladoc Health

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Polymer Capital Management US LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health by 32.0% during the 4th quarter. Polymer Capital Management US LLC now owns 22,443 shares of the health services provider's stock worth $157,000 after buying an additional 5,443 shares during the period. Corient Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health by 30.4% during the 2nd quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 17,180 shares of the health services provider's stock worth $149,000 after buying an additional 4,004 shares during the period. CIBC Bancorp USA Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Teladoc Health during the 3rd quarter worth about $145,000. Quantitative Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health by 40.3% during the 3rd quarter. Quantitative Investment Management LLC now owns 17,799 shares of the health services provider's stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 5,114 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health by 19.2% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 18,647 shares of the health services provider's stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 2,997 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.82% of the company's stock.

Teladoc Health News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Teladoc Health this week:

Positive Sentiment: Q1 revenue broadly matched estimates: first-quarter revenue was $613.8M (down 2% YoY) and essentially in line with the consensus, indicating stable top-line demand. Teladoc Health Reports First Quarter 2026 Results

Q1 revenue broadly matched estimates: first-quarter revenue was $613.8M (down 2% YoY) and essentially in line with the consensus, indicating stable top-line demand. Neutral Sentiment: Guidance updated: Q2 FY2026 EPS range set at -$0.30 to -$0.20 (consensus ~ -$0.22) and revenue guidance $597M–$626M (consensus ~$623.9M). Full-year revenue guidance $2.5B–$2.6B (in line with consensus) while FY EPS was guided to -$1.05 to -$0.75 (below consensus). The revenue outlook is steady, but EPS ranges are wide. Teladoc Health Reports First Quarter 2026 Results

Guidance updated: Q2 FY2026 EPS range set at -$0.30 to -$0.20 (consensus ~ -$0.22) and revenue guidance $597M–$626M (consensus ~$623.9M). Full-year revenue guidance $2.5B–$2.6B (in line with consensus) while FY EPS was guided to -$1.05 to -$0.75 (below consensus). The revenue outlook is steady, but EPS ranges are wide. Negative Sentiment: Q1 EPS missed and loss widened: Teladoc reported a $0.36 loss per share vs. analyst consensus of ~$0.34 (Zacks noted a $0.32 estimate) and a larger loss than a year ago, highlighting ongoing profitability pressure. Teladoc (TDOC) Reports Q1 Loss, Beats Revenue Estimates

Q1 EPS missed and loss widened: Teladoc reported a $0.36 loss per share vs. analyst consensus of ~$0.34 (Zacks noted a $0.32 estimate) and a larger loss than a year ago, highlighting ongoing profitability pressure. Negative Sentiment: Profitability metrics remain weak: Q1 net loss (~$63.8M), negative net margin (~-7.9%) and negative ROE (~-9.1%) underline that operating leverage and margin recovery are still a work in progress—key risks for valuation until EPS path clearer. Q1 Press Release / Supplement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Teladoc Health from $8.00 to $5.00 and set a "market perform" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 26th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "sell (e+)" rating on shares of Teladoc Health in a research note on Friday, March 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Teladoc Health from $9.00 to $7.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Teladoc Health from $8.00 to $6.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of Teladoc Health from $12.00 to $7.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $7.62.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Teladoc Health

Teladoc Health Company Profile

Teladoc Health, Inc is a leading global provider of virtual healthcare services, offering on-demand medical consultations via phone, video, and mobile app platforms. The company connects patients with licensed physicians and specialists for non-emergency medical issues, mental health support, dermatology, and chronic condition management. By leveraging digital technologies and data analytics, Teladoc aims to enhance accessibility, reduce healthcare costs, and improve patient outcomes through personalized care plans and remote monitoring.

Teladoc's service portfolio includes general medical visits, behavioral health sessions, expert medical services for complex cases, and wellness programs designed to support chronic disease management such as diabetes, hypertension, and heart disease.

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