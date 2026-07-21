Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) Price Target Raised to $11.00 at Canaccord Genuity Group

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC - Get Free Report) had its price objective increased by investment analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from $10.00 to $11.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a "buy" rating on the health services provider's stock. Canaccord Genuity Group's price objective suggests a potential upside of 13.70% from the company's current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Teladoc Health from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Bank of America increased their target price on Teladoc Health from $9.00 to $10.50 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Barclays decreased their price target on Teladoc Health from $8.50 to $7.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Weiss Ratings raised Teladoc Health from a "sell (e+)" rating to a "sell (d-)" rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $7.73.

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Teladoc Health Stock Performance

Shares of TDOC stock opened at $9.68 on Tuesday. Teladoc Health has a one year low of $4.40 and a one year high of $9.89. The company's 50-day moving average is $7.86 and its 200 day moving average is $6.46. The company has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.97 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a current ratio of 2.80.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The health services provider reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $613.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $611.04 million. Teladoc Health had a negative return on equity of 11.45% and a negative net margin of 6.81%.The firm's quarterly revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.53) earnings per share. Teladoc Health has set its FY 2026 guidance at -1.050--0.750 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at -0.300--0.200 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Teladoc Health will post -0.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Teladoc Health

In other Teladoc Health news, insider Carlos Nueno sold 6,196 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.63, for a total value of $47,275.48. Following the transaction, the insider owned 57,671 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $440,029.73. This represents a 9.70% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, insider Fernando M. Rodrigues sold 5,677 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.63, for a total value of $43,315.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 9,572 shares in the company, valued at $73,034.36. The trade was a 37.23% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Insiders sold 39,195 shares of company stock valued at $299,058 over the last 90 days. 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Teladoc Health

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Teladoc Health by 694.5% during the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,657 shares of the health services provider's stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 4,945 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Teladoc Health by 177.7% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,391 shares of the health services provider's stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 2,810 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Teladoc Health by 412.1% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,989 shares of the health services provider's stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 3,210 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Teladoc Health in the 4th quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of Teladoc Health by 101.4% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 9,150 shares of the health services provider's stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 4,607 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.82% of the company's stock.

About Teladoc Health

Teladoc Health, Inc is a leading global provider of virtual healthcare services, offering on-demand medical consultations via phone, video, and mobile app platforms. The company connects patients with licensed physicians and specialists for non-emergency medical issues, mental health support, dermatology, and chronic condition management. By leveraging digital technologies and data analytics, Teladoc aims to enhance accessibility, reduce healthcare costs, and improve patient outcomes through personalized care plans and remote monitoring.

Teladoc's service portfolio includes general medical visits, behavioral health sessions, expert medical services for complex cases, and wellness programs designed to support chronic disease management such as diabetes, hypertension, and heart disease.

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