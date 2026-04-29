Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) Releases FY 2026 Earnings Guidance

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC - Get Free Report) updated its FY 2026 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of -1.050--0.750 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of -0.930. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.5 billion-$2.6 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.5 billion. Teladoc Health also updated its Q2 2026 guidance to -0.300--0.200 EPS.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Teladoc Health from $8.00 to $5.00 and set a "market perform" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 26th. TD Cowen dropped their target price on Teladoc Health from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 26th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on Teladoc Health from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 26th. Barclays dropped their target price on Teladoc Health from $8.50 to $7.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Teladoc Health from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 26th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, thirteen have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $7.62.

Get Our Latest Analysis on TDOC

Teladoc Health Trading Down 0.8%

Shares of TDOC traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $5.95. The company had a trading volume of 4,904,611 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,909,743. The firm has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.22 and a beta of 2.07. The stock's 50 day moving average price is $5.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.47. The company has a quick ratio of 2.67, a current ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Teladoc Health has a 52-week low of $4.40 and a 52-week high of $9.77.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The health services provider reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $613.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $613.82 million. Teladoc Health had a negative return on equity of 9.13% and a negative net margin of 7.92%.Teladoc Health has set its FY 2026 guidance at -1.050--0.750 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at -0.300--0.200 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Teladoc Health will post -0.89 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Charles Divita III sold 27,731 shares of Teladoc Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.49, for a total transaction of $152,243.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 364,784 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,002,664.16. This trade represents a 7.06% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.70% of the company's stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Teladoc Health

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Teladoc Health by 412.1% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,989 shares of the health services provider's stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 3,210 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Teladoc Health by 177.7% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,391 shares of the health services provider's stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 2,810 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in Teladoc Health by 101.4% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 9,150 shares of the health services provider's stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 4,607 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Teladoc Health by 41,045.8% in the 3rd quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,875 shares of the health services provider's stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 9,851 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp purchased a new position in Teladoc Health in the 4th quarter worth approximately $82,000. 76.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Teladoc Health Company Profile

Teladoc Health, Inc is a leading global provider of virtual healthcare services, offering on-demand medical consultations via phone, video, and mobile app platforms. The company connects patients with licensed physicians and specialists for non-emergency medical issues, mental health support, dermatology, and chronic condition management. By leveraging digital technologies and data analytics, Teladoc aims to enhance accessibility, reduce healthcare costs, and improve patient outcomes through personalized care plans and remote monitoring.

Teladoc's service portfolio includes general medical visits, behavioral health sessions, expert medical services for complex cases, and wellness programs designed to support chronic disease management such as diabetes, hypertension, and heart disease.

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