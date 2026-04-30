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Telecom Italia (OTCMKTS:TIAIY) Sets New 52-Week High - Here's What Happened

Written by MarketBeat
April 30, 2026
Telecom Italia logo with Computer and Technology background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Telecom Italia hit a new 52-week high of $9.15 in mid-day trading, with 200 shares traded and a prior close of $9.0092.
  • Technical momentum: the stock's 50‑day moving average is $8.54 and its 200‑day moving average is $7.57, indicating recent upward trend.
  • Company and financials: Telecom Italia (TIM) provides fixed-line, mobile, broadband and pay-TV services, and reports a current ratio of 0.84, quick ratio of 0.82 and debt‑to‑equity of 0.61.
  • MarketBeat previews the top five stocks to own by May 1st.

Telecom Italia S.P.A. (OTCMKTS:TIAIY - Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $9.15 and last traded at $9.15, with a volume of 200 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $9.0092.

Telecom Italia Price Performance

The company's 50 day moving average price is $8.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Telecom Italia Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Telecom Italia S.p.A. OTCMKTS: TIAIY is a leading Italian telecommunications operator that provides a broad range of fixed-line, mobile voice and data services. The company's offerings span consumer broadband connections, mobile telephony plans and pay-TV packages under its TIM brand. Telecom Italia also delivers wholesale network capacity and managed connectivity solutions to other carriers and service providers.

Headquartered in Rome, Telecom Italia traces its origins to Italy's state-owned telephone monopoly and was established in its current form in 1994 following privatization and corporate restructuring.

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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