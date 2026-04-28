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Telecom Stocks To Follow Today - April 28th

Written by MarketBeat
April 28, 2026
AT&T logo with Computer and Technology background
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Key Points

  • AT&T (T), Dycom Industries (DY), and TELUS (TU) were flagged by MarketBeat's stock screener as the three telecom stocks to watch today after posting the highest dollar trading volume among telecoms in recent days.
  • AT&T provides U.S. wireless, wireline and broadband services; Dycom supplies specialty contracting and fiber/wireless infrastructure services; and TELUS offers a broad range of telecommunications and IT solutions in Canada.
  • AST SpaceMobile received FCC approval for direct-to-device service, a notable industry development, while telecoms overall remain income-oriented but sensitive to interest rates, regulatory changes, and technological shifts.
  • Five stocks we like better than AT&T.

AT&T, Dycom Industries, and TELUS are the three Telecom stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat's stock screener tool. Telecom stocks are shares of companies that provide telecommunications services and infrastructure—such as wireless carriers, broadband and internet providers, satellite operators, and network equipment firms. Investors typically view them as relatively stable, income-oriented plays with significant capital expenditures and regulatory exposure, making them sensitive to interest rates, technological change, and competitive pressures. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Telecom stocks within the last several days.

AT&T (T)

AT&T, Inc. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications and technology services. It operates through the Communications and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless, wireline telecom, and broadband services to businesses and consumers located in the US and businesses globally.

Read Our Latest Research Report on T

Dycom Industries (DY)

Dycom Industries, Inc. provides specialty contracting services to the telecommunications infrastructure and utility industries in the United States. The company offers engineering services to telecommunications providers, including the planning and design of aerial, underground, and buried fiber optic, copper, and coaxial cable systems; wireless networks in connection with the deployment of macro cell and new small cell sites; and program and project management and inspection personnel.

Read Our Latest Research Report on DY

TELUS (TU)

TELUS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of telecommunications and information technology products and services in Canada. It operates through Technology Solutions and Digitally-Led Customer Experiences segments. The Technology Solutions segment offers a range of telecommunications products and services; network services; healthcare services; mobile technologies equipment; data services, such as internet protocol; television; hosting, managed information technology, and cloud-based services; software, data management, and data analytics-driven smart food-chain and consumer goods technologies; home and business security; healthcare software and technology solutions; and voice and other telecommunications services, as well as mobile and fixed voice and data telecommunications services and products.

Read Our Latest Research Report on TU

Featured Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Should You Invest $1,000 in AT&T Right Now?

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