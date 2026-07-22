Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY) Issues Earnings Results

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY - Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $6.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.79 by $0.49, FiscalAI reports. The firm had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. Teledyne Technologies had a net margin of 14.99% and a return on equity of 10.24%. Teledyne Technologies updated its FY 2026 guidance to 24.450-24.650 EPS and its Q3 2026 guidance to 6.050-6.150 EPS.

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Teledyne Technologies Price Performance

NYSE:TDY opened at $644.77 on Wednesday. Teledyne Technologies has a 52 week low of $483.02 and a 52 week high of $693.38. The firm has a market cap of $29.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.61, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.92. The firm's 50-day simple moving average is $626.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $627.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.76.

Institutional Trading of Teledyne Technologies

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TDY. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its holdings in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 874.5% during the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,949 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock worth $970,000 after purchasing an additional 1,749 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC grew its position in Teledyne Technologies by 78.6% during the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 1,552 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock worth $772,000 after buying an additional 683 shares in the last quarter. Focus Partners Wealth grew its position in Teledyne Technologies by 48.4% during the first quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 834 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock worth $416,000 after buying an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in Teledyne Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $5,590,000. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Teledyne Technologies by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 830 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock valued at $425,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.58% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently commented on TDY. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Teledyne Technologies to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Teledyne Technologies from $603.00 to $614.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Weiss Ratings restated a "buy (b)" rating on shares of Teledyne Technologies in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Teledyne Technologies from $677.00 to $680.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Teledyne Technologies from $720.00 to $750.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have given a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Teledyne Technologies has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $694.14.

Check Out Our Latest Report on TDY

Teledyne Technologies Company Profile

Teledyne Technologies NYSE: TDY, headquartered in Thousand Oaks, California, is a diversified industrial technology company that designs, manufactures and supports sophisticated electronic systems, instruments and imaging products. Founded in 1960 by Henry Singleton and George Kozmetsky, Teledyne has grown into a multinational provider of high-performance equipment and software for commercial, scientific and government customers. Its offerings are used in markets that include aerospace and defense, marine, industrial manufacturing, environmental monitoring and scientific research.

The company operates through businesses that develop precision instrumentation, digital imaging products, engineered systems and aerospace and defense electronics.

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