Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY) Issues Q3 2026 Earnings Guidance

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY - Get Free Report) issued an update on its third quarter 2026 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of 6.050-6.150 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 5.980. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Teledyne Technologies also updated its FY 2026 guidance to 24.450-24.650 EPS.

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Teledyne Technologies Stock Performance

NYSE TDY opened at $644.77 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $29.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.61, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a 50 day moving average of $626.56 and a 200-day moving average of $627.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Teledyne Technologies has a 1-year low of $483.02 and a 1-year high of $693.38.

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $5.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $5.48 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.52 billion. Teledyne Technologies had a net margin of 14.99% and a return on equity of 10.24%. Teledyne Technologies's quarterly revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.95 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Teledyne Technologies will post 24.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on TDY shares. Barclays raised their price target on Teledyne Technologies from $603.00 to $614.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Teledyne Technologies from $700.00 to $735.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Citigroup increased their target price on Teledyne Technologies from $677.00 to $680.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Teledyne Technologies from $720.00 to $750.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a "buy (b)" rating on shares of Teledyne Technologies in a report on Friday, May 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have assigned a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Teledyne Technologies currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $694.14.

View Our Latest Report on Teledyne Technologies

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Teledyne Technologies

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TDY. FIL Ltd increased its stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 25.2% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,367,137 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock valued at $698,238,000 after acquiring an additional 274,976 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Teledyne Technologies by 25.7% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 764,905 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock worth $448,265,000 after acquiring an additional 156,559 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC boosted its stake in Teledyne Technologies by 14.5% during the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 583,380 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock worth $297,950,000 after acquiring an additional 74,051 shares during the last quarter. Caisse de depot et placement du Quebec grew its holdings in Teledyne Technologies by 27.3% during the third quarter. Caisse de depot et placement du Quebec now owns 307,445 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock valued at $180,175,000 after purchasing an additional 65,943 shares during the period. Finally, Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. grew its holdings in Teledyne Technologies by 154.2% during the fourth quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 108,392 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock valued at $55,359,000 after purchasing an additional 65,750 shares during the period. 91.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Teledyne Technologies Company Profile

Teledyne Technologies NYSE: TDY, headquartered in Thousand Oaks, California, is a diversified industrial technology company that designs, manufactures and supports sophisticated electronic systems, instruments and imaging products. Founded in 1960 by Henry Singleton and George Kozmetsky, Teledyne has grown into a multinational provider of high-performance equipment and software for commercial, scientific and government customers. Its offerings are used in markets that include aerospace and defense, marine, industrial manufacturing, environmental monitoring and scientific research.

The company operates through businesses that develop precision instrumentation, digital imaging products, engineered systems and aerospace and defense electronics.

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