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Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY) Price Target Raised to $640.00 at Barclays

Written by MarketBeat
July 24, 2026
Teledyne Technologies logo with Aerospace background
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Key Points

  • Barclays raised Teledyne Technologies’ price target from $614 to $640, while keeping an equal weight rating on the stock. The new target still implies a slight downside from the previous close.
  • Analyst sentiment is mixed but generally constructive: the consensus rating is Moderate Buy with an average price target of $715.83, and several firms recently boosted their targets or ratings.
  • Teledyne also reported strong quarterly results, with EPS of $6.28 beating estimates and revenue of $1.66 billion topping forecasts, while guiding FY 2026 EPS to $24.45-$24.65.
  • MarketBeat previews top five stocks to own in August.

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY - Get Free Report) had its target price boosted by investment analysts at Barclays from $614.00 to $640.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an "equal weight" rating on the scientific and technical instruments company's stock. Barclays's price objective indicates a potential downside of 2.64% from the company's previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Teledyne Technologies from $735.00 to $750.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup upped their price target on Teledyne Technologies from $677.00 to $680.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Teledyne Technologies from $750.00 to $775.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group raised Teledyne Technologies to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a "buy (b)" rating on shares of Teledyne Technologies in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have issued a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Teledyne Technologies currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $715.83.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on TDY

Teledyne Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:TDY traded up $6.11 during trading on Friday, hitting $657.33. 61,083 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 360,393. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a market cap of $30.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.77, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $627.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $629.20. Teledyne Technologies has a 52-week low of $483.02 and a 52-week high of $693.38.

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $6.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $5.79 by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. Teledyne Technologies had a net margin of 15.29% and a return on equity of 10.56%. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $5.20 earnings per share. Teledyne Technologies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 24.450-24.650 EPS and its Q3 2026 guidance at 6.050-6.150 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Teledyne Technologies will post 24.55 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TDY. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its holdings in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 874.5% during the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,949 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock worth $970,000 after buying an additional 1,749 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 78.6% in the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 1,552 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock worth $772,000 after buying an additional 683 shares in the last quarter. Focus Partners Wealth lifted its stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 48.4% in the first quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 834 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock worth $416,000 after buying an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in Teledyne Technologies during the second quarter worth about $5,590,000. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Teledyne Technologies by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 830 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock valued at $425,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. 91.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Teledyne Technologies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Teledyne Technologies NYSE: TDY, headquartered in Thousand Oaks, California, is a diversified industrial technology company that designs, manufactures and supports sophisticated electronic systems, instruments and imaging products. Founded in 1960 by Henry Singleton and George Kozmetsky, Teledyne has grown into a multinational provider of high-performance equipment and software for commercial, scientific and government customers. Its offerings are used in markets that include aerospace and defense, marine, industrial manufacturing, environmental monitoring and scientific research.

The company operates through businesses that develop precision instrumentation, digital imaging products, engineered systems and aerospace and defense electronics.

Featured Stories

Analyst Recommendations for Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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