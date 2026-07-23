Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY) Price Target Raised to $750.00

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY - Get Free Report) had its price target upped by equities researchers at Needham & Company LLC from $735.00 to $750.00 in a research note issued on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a "buy" rating on the scientific and technical instruments company's stock. Needham & Company LLC's target price indicates a potential upside of 15.32% from the stock's previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Teledyne Technologies from $720.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Teledyne Technologies from $603.00 to $614.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Teledyne Technologies from $677.00 to $680.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Teledyne Technologies to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "buy (b)" rating on shares of Teledyne Technologies in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have issued a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $696.29.

Get Teledyne Technologies alerts: Sign Up

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Teledyne Technologies

Teledyne Technologies Trading Up 0.4%

NYSE TDY opened at $650.37 on Thursday. Teledyne Technologies has a 1-year low of $483.02 and a 1-year high of $693.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $626.84 and a 200-day moving average of $628.27. The firm has a market cap of $30.13 billion, a PE ratio of 32.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.92.

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $6.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.79 by $0.49. The business had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. Teledyne Technologies had a return on equity of 10.24% and a net margin of 14.99%.Teledyne Technologies's revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $5.20 EPS. Teledyne Technologies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 24.450-24.650 EPS and its Q3 2026 guidance at 6.050-6.150 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Teledyne Technologies will post 24.1 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Teledyne Technologies

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Teledyne Technologies by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,977,792 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock worth $3,053,038,000 after buying an additional 66,984 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,204,554 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock worth $1,291,957,000 after acquiring an additional 61,135 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,693,281 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock worth $864,811,000 after acquiring an additional 9,824 shares in the last quarter. Dodge & Cox raised its position in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 1,685,340 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock worth $860,754,000 after acquiring an additional 4,378 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 25.2% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,367,137 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock valued at $698,238,000 after purchasing an additional 274,976 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.58% of the company's stock.

Trending Headlines about Teledyne Technologies

Here are the key news stories impacting Teledyne Technologies this week:

Teledyne Technologies Company Profile

Teledyne Technologies NYSE: TDY, headquartered in Thousand Oaks, California, is a diversified industrial technology company that designs, manufactures and supports sophisticated electronic systems, instruments and imaging products. Founded in 1960 by Henry Singleton and George Kozmetsky, Teledyne has grown into a multinational provider of high-performance equipment and software for commercial, scientific and government customers. Its offerings are used in markets that include aerospace and defense, marine, industrial manufacturing, environmental monitoring and scientific research.

The company operates through businesses that develop precision instrumentation, digital imaging products, engineered systems and aerospace and defense electronics.

See Also

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Teledyne Technologies, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Teledyne Technologies wasn't on the list.

While Teledyne Technologies currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here