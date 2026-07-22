Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY) Updates FY 2026 Earnings Guidance

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY - Get Free Report) updated its FY 2026 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 24.450-24.650 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 24.110. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Teledyne Technologies also updated its Q3 2026 guidance to 6.050-6.150 EPS.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on TDY shares. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Teledyne Technologies to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Barclays boosted their target price on Teledyne Technologies from $603.00 to $614.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "buy (b)" rating on shares of Teledyne Technologies in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Teledyne Technologies from $700.00 to $735.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Teledyne Technologies from $677.00 to $680.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have issued a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Teledyne Technologies presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $694.14.

Get Our Latest Analysis on TDY

Teledyne Technologies Stock Up 2.9%

TDY opened at $644.77 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $29.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.61, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.92. The business's 50-day moving average price is $626.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $627.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Teledyne Technologies has a 12 month low of $483.02 and a 12 month high of $693.38.

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $5.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.48 by $0.32. Teledyne Technologies had a return on equity of 10.24% and a net margin of 14.99%.The company had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.52 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.95 EPS. Teledyne Technologies's quarterly revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Teledyne Technologies will post 24.1 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Teledyne Technologies

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TDY. DV Equities LLC bought a new stake in Teledyne Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in shares of Teledyne Technologies during the third quarter valued at about $43,000. Wexford Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Teledyne Technologies during the third quarter valued at about $54,000. MUFG Securities EMEA plc purchased a new stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies during the second quarter worth about $70,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 89.5% during the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 144 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. 91.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Teledyne Technologies

Teledyne Technologies NYSE: TDY, headquartered in Thousand Oaks, California, is a diversified industrial technology company that designs, manufactures and supports sophisticated electronic systems, instruments and imaging products. Founded in 1960 by Henry Singleton and George Kozmetsky, Teledyne has grown into a multinational provider of high-performance equipment and software for commercial, scientific and government customers. Its offerings are used in markets that include aerospace and defense, marine, industrial manufacturing, environmental monitoring and scientific research.

The company operates through businesses that develop precision instrumentation, digital imaging products, engineered systems and aerospace and defense electronics.

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