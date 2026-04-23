Teleflex (NYSE:TFX) Reaches New 12-Month High - Here's Why

Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX - Get Free Report)'s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $139.67 and last traded at $138.7310, with a volume of 3381602 shares. The stock had previously closed at $124.75.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have weighed in on TFX. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Teleflex from $116.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a report on Friday, February 27th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "sell (d)" rating on shares of Teleflex in a report on Friday, March 27th. Raymond James Financial upgraded Teleflex from a "market perform" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $128.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Wall Street Zen cut Teleflex from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research note on Saturday, March 7th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated a "sector perform" rating on shares of Teleflex in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $138.50.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Teleflex

Teleflex Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $6.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The company has a 50-day moving average of $115.56 and a 200-day moving average of $116.39.

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 26th. The medical technology company reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.73 by ($1.80). Teleflex had a positive return on equity of 14.30% and a negative net margin of 30.56%.The company had revenue of $569.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $912.57 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.89 earnings per share. The firm's revenue for the quarter was down 28.5% on a year-over-year basis. Teleflex has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.250-6.550 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Teleflex Incorporated will post 6.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Teleflex Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 6th were issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.0%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 6th. Teleflex's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -6.62%.

Institutional Trading of Teleflex

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB grew its stake in shares of Teleflex by 57.9% in the 3rd quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 210 shares of the medical technology company's stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its position in Teleflex by 82.5% in the 4th quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 250 shares of the medical technology company's stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in Teleflex by 248.8% in the 3rd quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 279 shares of the medical technology company's stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Teleflex in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new position in Teleflex in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. 95.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Teleflex Company Profile

Teleflex Incorporated is a diversified global provider of medical technologies, specializing in critical care and surgery. Headquartered in Wayne, Pennsylvania, the company designs, manufactures and distributes devices and solutions used by healthcare professionals in hospital, ambulatory and alternate site settings. Teleflex focuses on delivering products that support complex interventional procedures and improve patient outcomes.

The company's offerings span several key segments, including Interventional Urology, Respiratory & Anesthesia, Surgical, Cardiac Care, Vascular and Original Equipment Manufacturer (OEM) solutions.

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