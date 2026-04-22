Teleflex (NYSE:TFX) Shares Gap Up - Still a Buy?

Shares of Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX - Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $124.75, but opened at $136.00. Teleflex shares last traded at $136.7230, with a volume of 619,995 shares trading hands.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Research cut Teleflex from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Weiss Ratings reissued a "sell (d)" rating on shares of Teleflex in a report on Friday, March 27th. Raymond James Financial raised Teleflex from a "market perform" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $128.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, March 27th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Teleflex from $116.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a report on Friday, February 27th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut Teleflex from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a report on Saturday, March 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $138.50.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Teleflex

Teleflex Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market cap of $6.03 billion, a PE ratio of -6.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.84. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $114.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $116.23.

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 26th. The medical technology company reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $3.73 by ($1.80). Teleflex had a positive return on equity of 14.30% and a negative net margin of 30.56%.The business had revenue of $569.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $912.57 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.89 EPS. The company's quarterly revenue was down 28.5% on a year-over-year basis. Teleflex has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.250-6.550 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Teleflex Incorporated will post 6.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Teleflex Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 6th were paid a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.0%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 6th. Teleflex's dividend payout ratio is presently -6.62%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TFX. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Teleflex by 478.1% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,366,131 shares of the medical technology company's stock valued at $287,603,000 after purchasing an additional 1,956,811 shares during the last quarter. Abrams Bison Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Teleflex during the 3rd quarter valued at about $112,317,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Teleflex in the 4th quarter valued at about $66,076,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in shares of Teleflex by 1,161.0% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 550,449 shares of the medical technology company's stock valued at $67,353,000 after acquiring an additional 506,796 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wolf Hill Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Teleflex in the 4th quarter valued at about $47,405,000. Institutional investors own 95.62% of the company's stock.

About Teleflex

Teleflex Incorporated is a diversified global provider of medical technologies, specializing in critical care and surgery. Headquartered in Wayne, Pennsylvania, the company designs, manufactures and distributes devices and solutions used by healthcare professionals in hospital, ambulatory and alternate site settings. Teleflex focuses on delivering products that support complex interventional procedures and improve patient outcomes.

The company's offerings span several key segments, including Interventional Urology, Respiratory & Anesthesia, Surgical, Cardiac Care, Vascular and Original Equipment Manufacturer (OEM) solutions.

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