Teleflex (NYSE:TFX) Trading Down 7% - What's Next?

Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX - Get Free Report) was down 7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $125.18 and last traded at $123.9770. Approximately 173,065 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 82% from the average daily volume of 963,433 shares. The stock had previously closed at $133.30.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TFX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Teleflex from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, April 25th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Teleflex from an "underperform" rating to a "neutral" rating and set a $135.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, April 13th. Weiss Ratings restated a "sell (d)" rating on shares of Teleflex in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Teleflex from $116.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a report on Friday, February 27th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated a "sector perform" rating on shares of Teleflex in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $138.50.

View Our Latest Report on TFX

Teleflex Stock Performance

The company's 50-day moving average price is $118.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $116.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.53 billion, a PE ratio of -6.09, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.84.

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 26th. The medical technology company reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $3.73 by ($1.80). The business had revenue of $569.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $912.57 million. Teleflex had a negative net margin of 30.56% and a positive return on equity of 14.30%. The company's revenue was down 28.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.89 earnings per share. Teleflex has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.250-6.550 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Teleflex Incorporated will post 6.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Teleflex Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 6th were given a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 6th. Teleflex's dividend payout ratio is presently -6.62%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Teleflex

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in Teleflex by 478.1% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,366,131 shares of the medical technology company's stock valued at $287,603,000 after acquiring an additional 1,956,811 shares during the last quarter. Abrams Bison Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Teleflex in the third quarter valued at approximately $112,317,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Teleflex during the 4th quarter worth $66,076,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in Teleflex by 1,161.0% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 550,449 shares of the medical technology company's stock worth $67,353,000 after buying an additional 506,796 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wolf Hill Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Teleflex during the 4th quarter worth $47,405,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.62% of the company's stock.

Teleflex Company Profile

Teleflex Incorporated is a diversified global provider of medical technologies, specializing in critical care and surgery. Headquartered in Wayne, Pennsylvania, the company designs, manufactures and distributes devices and solutions used by healthcare professionals in hospital, ambulatory and alternate site settings. Teleflex focuses on delivering products that support complex interventional procedures and improve patient outcomes.

The company's offerings span several key segments, including Interventional Urology, Respiratory & Anesthesia, Surgical, Cardiac Care, Vascular and Original Equipment Manufacturer (OEM) solutions.

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