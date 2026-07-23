Teleflex (TFX) Expected to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX - Get Free Report) is expected to release its Q2 2026 results before the market opens on Thursday, July 30th. Analysts expect the company to post earnings of $1.28 per share and revenue of $559.0410 million for the quarter. Teleflex has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.250-6.550 EPS. Parties may review the information on the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning summary page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, July 30, 2026 at 8:00 AM ET.

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The medical technology company reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.18. Teleflex had a positive return on equity of 13.29% and a negative net margin of 35.88%.The business had revenue of $548.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $536.91 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.44 EPS. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 32.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Teleflex to post $7 EPS for the current fiscal year and $11 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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Teleflex Trading Up 0.2%

Shares of TFX opened at $135.24 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 2.55 and a quick ratio of 2.03. Teleflex has a 1 year low of $100.18 and a 1 year high of $139.67. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $130.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $120.74. The firm has a market cap of $5.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.82.

Teleflex Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 25th were issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 22nd. Teleflex's dividend payout ratio is -5.96%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have issued reports on TFX shares. Truist Financial reaffirmed a "hold" rating and issued a $143.00 price objective (up from $135.00) on shares of Teleflex in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Raymond James Financial reiterated an "outperform" rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of Teleflex in a report on Friday, May 8th. Royal Bank Of Canada upgraded Teleflex from a "sector perform" rating to an "outperform" rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $135.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Friday, May 8th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Teleflex in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $159.00 price target for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler raised Teleflex from a "neutral" rating to an "overweight" rating and increased their price objective for the company from $140.00 to $160.00 in a report on Monday, June 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have given a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Teleflex has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $148.00.

View Our Latest Stock Report on TFX

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Teleflex

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TFX. UMB Bank n.a. increased its stake in shares of Teleflex by 57.1% during the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 311 shares of the medical technology company's stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Teleflex in the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. Danske Bank A S purchased a new stake in Teleflex during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $54,000. State of Wyoming purchased a new stake in Teleflex during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $111,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Teleflex by 108.1% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,003 shares of the medical technology company's stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 521 shares in the last quarter. 95.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Teleflex Company Profile

Teleflex Incorporated is a diversified global provider of medical technologies, specializing in critical care and surgery. Headquartered in Wayne, Pennsylvania, the company designs, manufactures and distributes devices and solutions used by healthcare professionals in hospital, ambulatory and alternate site settings. Teleflex focuses on delivering products that support complex interventional procedures and improve patient outcomes.

The company's offerings span several key segments, including Interventional Urology, Respiratory & Anesthesia, Surgical, Cardiac Care, Vascular and Original Equipment Manufacturer (OEM) solutions.

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