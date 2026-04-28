Free Trial
→ Iran War Shock: What I Was Told In That Private Meeting (From Banyan Hill Publishing) (Ad)tc pixel

Telenor ASA (OTCMKTS:TELNY) Issues Earnings Results

Written by MarketBeat
April 28, 2026
Telenor ASA logo with Utilities background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Q1 EPS beat: Telenor reported EPS of $0.23 versus the $0.21 consensus, with a net margin of 10.15% and return on equity of 15.52%.
  • Shares opened at $17.39 (down 1.1%), with a market cap of $23.8 billion, a P/E of 31.05 and a 52-week range of $13.79–$18.92; the 50- and 200-day moving averages are $17.67 and $16.10, respectively.
  • Analyst view: Pareto Securities downgraded Telenor from "strong-buy" to "hold," and the stock carries a consensus rating of "Hold" from analysts.
  • Interested in Telenor ASA? Here are five stocks we like better.

Telenor ASA (OTCMKTS:TELNY - Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The utilities provider reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.02, Zacks reports. Telenor ASA had a net margin of 10.15% and a return on equity of 15.52%.

Telenor ASA Trading Down 1.1%

Shares of OTCMKTS TELNY opened at $17.39 on Tuesday. Telenor ASA has a 1-year low of $13.79 and a 1-year high of $18.92. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $17.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.05 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Pareto Securities downgraded shares of Telenor ASA from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Friday, April 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Telenor ASA has a consensus rating of "Hold".

Get Our Latest Analysis on TELNY

Telenor ASA Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Telenor ASA is a Norway-based multinational telecommunications company that provides a broad range of communications and digital services to consumers and businesses. Its core offerings include mobile voice and data services, fixed broadband, television distribution, and related value-added digital services. The company also provides enterprise solutions such as business connectivity, cloud and hosting services, Internet of Things (IoT) connectivity, and wholesale telecommunications services.

In its consumer-facing business, Telenor operates mobile networks, broadband access and content services, and increasingly bundles digital and financial services to enhance customer engagement.

Featured Stories

Earnings History for Telenor ASA (OTCMKTS:TELNY)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Should You Invest $1,000 in Telenor ASA Right Now?

Before you consider Telenor ASA, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Telenor ASA wasn't on the list.

While Telenor ASA currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

10 Best Stocks to Own in 2026 Cover
10 Best Stocks to Own in 2026

Enter your email address and we’ll send you MarketBeat’s list of ten stocks set to soar in Spring 2026, despite the threat of tariffs and what's happening in Iran. These ten stocks are incredibly resilient and are likely to thrive in any economic environment.

Get This Free Report
Like this article? Share it with a colleague.

Featured Articles and Offers

AMD’s Breakout Isn’t the Story—This Catalyst Is
AMD’s Breakout Isn’t the Story—This Catalyst Is
By Thomas Hughes | April 24, 2026
tc pixel
SpaceX eyes a 1.75 trillion valuation - here's what to know
SpaceX eyes a 1.75 trillion valuation - here's what to know
From Brownstone Research (Ad)
These 3 Defense Giants Beat Q1 Estimates—So Why Did Their Stocks Still Fall?
These 3 Defense Giants Beat Q1 Estimates—So Why Did Their Stocks Still Fall?
By Jessica Mitacek | April 22, 2026
The Cannabis Sector's Billion-Dollar Tax Cut
The Cannabis Sector's Billion-Dollar Tax Cut
By Jeffrey Neal Johnson | April 23, 2026
Pipelines and Automation: 2 Energy Plays Built for Any Oil Price
Pipelines and Automation: 2 Energy Plays Built for Any Oil Price
By Chris Markoch | April 26, 2026
tc pixel
One coin wired into Elon's vision
One coin wired into Elon's vision
From Crypto 101 Media (Ad)
Amazon Stock Up 30%: Is AMZN Still a Buy Before Earnings?
Amazon Stock Up 30%: Is AMZN Still a Buy Before Earnings?
By Sam Quirke | April 22, 2026
M&T Bank Corp Acquires Shares of 1,032,682 BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc. $BBAI
M&T Bank Corp Acquires Shares of 1,032,682 BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc. $BBAI
By MarketBeat | April 26, 2026

Recent Videos

A Generational Opportunity in Robotics (Most Aren‘t Ready)
A Generational Opportunity in Robotics (Most Aren't Ready)
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
Market Braces for Mag 7 Earnings Impact
Market Braces for Mag 7 Earnings Impact
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
If You Are a Palantir Shareholder...Get READY for May 4th.
If You Are a Palantir Shareholder...Get READY for May 4th.
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video

Stock Lists

All Stock Lists

Investing Tools

Calendars and Tools

Search Headlines