Telenor ASA (OTCMKTS:TELNY) Issues Earnings Results

Telenor ASA (OTCMKTS:TELNY - Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The utilities provider reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.02, Zacks reports. Telenor ASA had a net margin of 10.15% and a return on equity of 15.52%.

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Telenor ASA Trading Down 1.1%

Shares of OTCMKTS TELNY opened at $17.39 on Tuesday. Telenor ASA has a 1-year low of $13.79 and a 1-year high of $18.92. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $17.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.05 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Pareto Securities downgraded shares of Telenor ASA from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Friday, April 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Telenor ASA has a consensus rating of "Hold".

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Telenor ASA Company Profile

Telenor ASA is a Norway-based multinational telecommunications company that provides a broad range of communications and digital services to consumers and businesses. Its core offerings include mobile voice and data services, fixed broadband, television distribution, and related value-added digital services. The company also provides enterprise solutions such as business connectivity, cloud and hosting services, Internet of Things (IoT) connectivity, and wholesale telecommunications services.

In its consumer-facing business, Telenor operates mobile networks, broadband access and content services, and increasingly bundles digital and financial services to enhance customer engagement.

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