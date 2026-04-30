Telenor ASA (OTCMKTS:TELNY) Lowered to Strong Sell Rating by Zacks Research

Telenor ASA (OTCMKTS:TELNY - Get Free Report) was downgraded by investment analysts at Zacks Research from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research report issued on Tuesday,Zacks.com reports.

Separately, Pareto Securities lowered shares of Telenor ASA from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Friday, April 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Telenor ASA has a consensus rating of "Reduce".

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Telenor ASA Price Performance

Telenor ASA stock opened at $16.04 on Tuesday. Telenor ASA has a 52 week low of $13.79 and a 52 week high of $18.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The firm's 50-day simple moving average is $17.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.95 billion, a PE ratio of 28.64 and a beta of 0.36.

Telenor ASA (OTCMKTS:TELNY - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.92 billion. Telenor ASA had a net margin of 10.15% and a return on equity of 15.52%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Telenor ASA will post 2.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Telenor ASA Company Profile

Telenor ASA is a Norway-based multinational telecommunications company that provides a broad range of communications and digital services to consumers and businesses. Its core offerings include mobile voice and data services, fixed broadband, television distribution, and related value-added digital services. The company also provides enterprise solutions such as business connectivity, cloud and hosting services, Internet of Things (IoT) connectivity, and wholesale telecommunications services.

In its consumer-facing business, Telenor operates mobile networks, broadband access and content services, and increasingly bundles digital and financial services to enhance customer engagement.

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