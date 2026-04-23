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Telenor ASA (OTCMKTS:TELNY) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume - Here's What Happened

Written by MarketBeat
April 23, 2026
Telenor ASA logo with Utilities background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Unusually-high trading volume: About 100,892 shares traded Thursday, a 233% increase from the prior session, with the stock last trading at $17.3601 (previous close $17.45).
  • Analyst downgrade: Pareto Securities cut Telenor from "strong-buy" to "hold," and the consensus rating on MarketBeat is currently "Hold" (four analysts).
  • Quarterly results missed expectations: Telenor reported EPS of $0.22 vs. $0.24 expected and revenue of $2.03B vs. $2.07B expected; the company has a $23.78B market cap and a P/E of 31.04.
  • Five stocks to consider instead of Telenor ASA.

Telenor ASA (OTCMKTS:TELNY - Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 100,892 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 233% from the previous session's volume of 30,339 shares.The stock last traded at $17.3601 and had previously closed at $17.45.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Pareto Securities downgraded shares of Telenor ASA from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Friday, April 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Hold".

Read Our Latest Analysis on Telenor ASA

Telenor ASA Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The company's 50-day simple moving average is $17.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.09. The company has a market cap of $23.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.04 and a beta of 0.36.

Telenor ASA (OTCMKTS:TELNY - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.07 billion. Telenor ASA had a net margin of 10.15% and a return on equity of 15.52%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Telenor ASA will post 2.09 EPS for the current year.

Telenor ASA Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Telenor ASA is a Norway-based multinational telecommunications company that provides a broad range of communications and digital services to consumers and businesses. Its core offerings include mobile voice and data services, fixed broadband, television distribution, and related value-added digital services. The company also provides enterprise solutions such as business connectivity, cloud and hosting services, Internet of Things (IoT) connectivity, and wholesale telecommunications services.

In its consumer-facing business, Telenor operates mobile networks, broadband access and content services, and increasingly bundles digital and financial services to enhance customer engagement.

Further Reading

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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