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Telenor ASA (OTCMKTS:TELNY) Shares Gap Down - Time to Sell?

Written by MarketBeat
April 28, 2026
Telenor ASA logo with Utilities background
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Key Points

  • Shares gapped down pre-market from $17.58 to $16.33 and last traded at $16.31, a roughly 5.9% decline on light volume (1,154 shares).
  • Pareto Securities downgraded Telenor from "strong-buy" to "hold," and the stock carries a consensus analyst rating of Hold (four analysts).
  • Mixed fundamentals: Telenor beat quarterly EPS estimates ($0.23 vs. $0.21) and has a market cap of ~$22.4B with a PE of ~29.2, but shows modest liquidity and leverage (quick ratio 0.69, debt/equity 0.98) and its 50‑day moving average ($17.67) is above the current price.
  • Interested in Telenor ASA? Here are five stocks we like better.

Telenor ASA (OTCMKTS:TELNY - Get Free Report)'s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $17.58, but opened at $16.33. Telenor ASA shares last traded at $16.31, with a volume of 1,154 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Pareto Securities cut Telenor ASA from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Friday, April 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Hold".

View Our Latest Research Report on TELNY

Telenor ASA Stock Down 5.9%

The stock has a market cap of $22.40 billion, a PE ratio of 29.23 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.71. The company's 50-day moving average price is $17.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.10.

Telenor ASA (OTCMKTS:TELNY - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.02. Telenor ASA had a net margin of 10.15% and a return on equity of 15.52%. As a group, analysts forecast that Telenor ASA will post 2.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Telenor ASA Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Telenor ASA is a Norway-based multinational telecommunications company that provides a broad range of communications and digital services to consumers and businesses. Its core offerings include mobile voice and data services, fixed broadband, television distribution, and related value-added digital services. The company also provides enterprise solutions such as business connectivity, cloud and hosting services, Internet of Things (IoT) connectivity, and wholesale telecommunications services.

In its consumer-facing business, Telenor operates mobile networks, broadband access and content services, and increasingly bundles digital and financial services to enhance customer engagement.

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