Telephone and Data Systems (NYSE:TDS) Hits New 1-Year High Following Earnings Beat

Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS - Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The company traded as high as $48.41 and last traded at $47.78, with a volume of 92363 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $45.50.

The Wireless communications provider reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.87) by $1.98. Telephone and Data Systems had a positive return on equity of 2.25% and a negative net margin of 0.21%.During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.09) EPS. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

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Telephone and Data Systems Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 16th were issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 16th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.3%. Telephone and Data Systems's payout ratio is currently -24.62%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have issued reports on TDS. Wall Street Zen downgraded Telephone and Data Systems from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a report on Sunday, March 1st. Weiss Ratings upgraded Telephone and Data Systems from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a report on Tuesday, February 24th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on Telephone and Data Systems from $51.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, February 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Telephone and Data Systems currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $53.33.

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Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TDS. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Telephone and Data Systems by 25.8% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 42,165 shares of the Wireless communications provider's stock valued at $1,633,000 after purchasing an additional 8,640 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Telephone and Data Systems by 21.3% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 67,125 shares of the Wireless communications provider's stock valued at $2,574,000 after purchasing an additional 11,769 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its position in Telephone and Data Systems by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 58,721 shares of the Wireless communications provider's stock valued at $2,275,000 after purchasing an additional 2,572 shares during the period. United Services Automobile Association bought a new stake in Telephone and Data Systems during the 1st quarter valued at $248,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in Telephone and Data Systems by 358.3% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 27,043 shares of the Wireless communications provider's stock worth $962,000 after acquiring an additional 21,142 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.00% of the company's stock.

Telephone and Data Systems Stock Up 6.5%

The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.33. The company has a market cap of $5.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -74.66 and a beta of 0.33.

Telephone and Data Systems Company Profile

Telephone and Data Systems, Inc NYSE: TDS is a diversified telecommunications company headquartered in Chicago, Illinois. Through its subsidiaries, the company provides a broad array of communications services, including wireless voice and data, wireline broadband and voice, cable television, and managed IT and cloud solutions. Its two primary operating units—TDS Telecom and U.S. Cellular—serve residential, business and wholesale customers across the United States.

TDS Telecom focuses on delivering broadband internet, digital voice, video and data communications services in primarily rural and suburban markets.

Further Reading

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