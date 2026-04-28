Telesat (TSAT) Projected to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Telesat (NASDAQ:TSAT - Get Free Report) is anticipated to announce its Q1 2026 results before the market opens on Tuesday, May 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.88) per share and revenue of $61.2050 million for the quarter. Parties are encouraged to explore the company's upcoming Q1 2026 earning overview page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Tuesday, May 5, 2026 at 10:30 AM ET.

Telesat (NASDAQ:TSAT - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 17th. The company reported ($0.97) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.05) by $0.08. Telesat had a negative net margin of 37.25% and a negative return on equity of 1.10%. The firm had revenue of $68.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $91.95 million. On average, analysts expect Telesat to post $-3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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Telesat Stock Down 2.8%

TSAT traded down $1.28 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $45.09. The company had a trading volume of 28,748 shares, compared to its average volume of 186,150. The stock's 50 day moving average price is $38.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.55. Telesat has a 52 week low of $14.77 and a 52 week high of $55.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company has a market capitalization of $669.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.96 and a beta of 1.89.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Telesat by 32.2% during the 4th quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,922 shares of the company's stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 712 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Telesat by 63.3% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 6,381 shares of the company's stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 2,473 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its position in shares of Telesat by 1,335.3% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 3,818 shares of the company's stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 3,552 shares in the last quarter. Federation des caisses Desjardins du Quebec boosted its position in shares of Telesat by 19.4% in the 4th quarter. Federation des caisses Desjardins du Quebec now owns 24,668 shares of the company's stock worth $680,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Telesat in the 4th quarter worth approximately $211,000.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently weighed in on TSAT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Telesat from $19.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Telesat from a "sell" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research note on Saturday. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a "sell (d+)" rating on shares of Telesat in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Reduce" and a consensus price target of $37.00.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Telesat

About Telesat

Telesat is a leading global satellite operator that designs, builds and delivers high-performance satellite communications solutions across multiple markets. The company operates a fleet of geostationary satellites to provide video distribution, data networking and managed broadband services to media companies, network operators, governments and enterprise customers. Telesat's infrastructure supports television distribution, cellular backhaul, rural broadband and corporate network applications.

In addition to its geostationary offerings, Telesat is developing a low Earth orbit (LEO) satellite constellation known as Lightspeed.

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