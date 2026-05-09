TeleTech (NASDAQ:TTEC) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Research

TeleTech (NASDAQ:TTEC - Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities researchers at Zacks Research from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report issued on Thursday,Zacks.com reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on TTEC. Weiss Ratings reissued a "sell (e+)" rating on shares of TeleTech in a report on Monday, April 20th. Wall Street Zen downgraded TeleTech from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Reduce".

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TeleTech Trading Down 11.4%

TeleTech stock opened at $2.71 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.02. The business's fifty day simple moving average is $2.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.05. TeleTech has a 12 month low of $1.98 and a 12 month high of $5.60. The company has a market capitalization of $131.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.04.

TeleTech (NASDAQ:TTEC - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The business services provider reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.10). TeleTech had a positive return on equity of 13.48% and a negative net margin of 9.60%.The company had revenue of $496.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $493.69 million. TeleTech has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.060-1.320 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that TeleTech will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Intech Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of TeleTech during the third quarter valued at $35,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in shares of TeleTech during the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of TeleTech during the third quarter valued at $56,000. Jain Global LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TeleTech by 44.1% during the fourth quarter. Jain Global LLC now owns 17,970 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 5,498 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of TeleTech during the third quarter valued at $74,000. 38.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About TeleTech

TTEC Holdings, Inc NASDAQ: TTEC is a global customer experience technology and services company that designs, builds and delivers transformative solutions for customer acquisition and engagement. Leveraging a combination of digital consulting, technology, analytics and operations services, TTEC helps clients across industries enhance their customer journeys, automate key processes and harness data-driven insights to foster loyalty and drive revenue growth.

The company's core offerings span end-to-end customer engagement solutions, including customer experience (CX) strategy consulting, cloud migration, omni-channel contact center operations and managed services.

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