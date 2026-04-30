TeleTech (TTEC) Projected to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

TeleTech (NASDAQ:TTEC - Get Free Report) will likely be issuing its Q1 2026 results after the market closes on Thursday, May 7th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.25 per share and revenue of $493.6850 million for the quarter. TeleTech has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.060-1.320 EPS. Parties may visit the the company's upcoming Q1 2026 earning results page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Friday, May 8, 2026 at 8:30 AM ET.

TeleTech (NASDAQ:TTEC - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 26th. The business services provider reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.08. TeleTech had a positive return on equity of 16.24% and a negative net margin of 9.01%.The company had revenue of $569.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $514.53 million. On average, analysts expect TeleTech to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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TeleTech Stock Performance

NASDAQ:TTEC opened at $2.91 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $141.46 million, a P/E ratio of -0.73, a PEG ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.02. TeleTech has a 1-year low of $1.98 and a 1-year high of $5.60.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in TeleTech by 43.9% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,957,328 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $7,046,000 after buying an additional 597,218 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in shares of TeleTech by 22.2% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,541,863 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $9,151,000 after acquiring an additional 462,085 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of TeleTech in the third quarter valued at approximately $404,000. Voleon Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of TeleTech in the third quarter valued at approximately $353,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP grew its holdings in TeleTech by 19.5% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 574,809 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $1,931,000 after purchasing an additional 93,978 shares during the period. 38.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently weighed in on TTEC shares. Wall Street Zen raised TeleTech from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Saturday, March 7th. Weiss Ratings reissued a "sell (e+)" rating on shares of TeleTech in a report on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Zacks Research raised TeleTech from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Hold".

View Our Latest Stock Report on TTEC

TeleTech Company Profile

TTEC Holdings, Inc NASDAQ: TTEC is a global customer experience technology and services company that designs, builds and delivers transformative solutions for customer acquisition and engagement. Leveraging a combination of digital consulting, technology, analytics and operations services, TTEC helps clients across industries enhance their customer journeys, automate key processes and harness data-driven insights to foster loyalty and drive revenue growth.

The company's core offerings span end-to-end customer engagement solutions, including customer experience (CX) strategy consulting, cloud migration, omni-channel contact center operations and managed services.

Further Reading

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