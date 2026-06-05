Telsey Advisory Group Cuts lululemon athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) Price Target to $122.00

lululemon athletica (NASDAQ:LULU - Get Free Report) had its price target cut by investment analysts at Telsey Advisory Group from $175.00 to $122.00 in a report released on Friday. The brokerage currently has a "market perform" rating on the apparel retailer's stock. Telsey Advisory Group's price objective points to a potential downside of 2.34% from the stock's previous close.

LULU has been the subject of a number of other reports. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of lululemon athletica from $210.00 to $176.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Bank of America lowered their price target on lululemon athletica from $175.00 to $140.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Needham & Company LLC restated a "hold" rating on shares of lululemon athletica in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on lululemon athletica from $196.00 to $173.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on lululemon athletica from $176.00 to $153.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has issued a Buy rating, twenty-eight have assigned a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, lululemon athletica currently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $189.05.

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lululemon athletica Stock Down 0.9%

Shares of NASDAQ:LULU opened at $124.92 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $15.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.39, a PEG ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.87. lululemon athletica has a 52 week low of $116.63 and a 52 week high of $338.49. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $142.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $170.35.

lululemon athletica (NASDAQ:LULU - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 4th. The apparel retailer reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.43 billion. lululemon athletica had a net margin of 14.22% and a return on equity of 34.82%. The firm's revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.60 earnings per share. lululemon athletica has set its FY 2026 guidance at 10.950-11.150 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.760-1.810 EPS. Analysts expect that lululemon athletica will post 12.26 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other lululemon athletica news, insider Nicole Neuburger sold 622 shares of lululemon athletica stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.00, for a total value of $100,142.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 19,156 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,084,116. The trade was a 3.14% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Andre Maestrini bought 3,275 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $151.02 per share, with a total value of $494,590.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer directly owned 34,551 shares in the company, valued at $5,217,892.02. This trade represents a 10.47% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. 0.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of lululemon athletica

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LULU. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of lululemon athletica during the 4th quarter valued at $362,598,000. Boston Partners purchased a new stake in shares of lululemon athletica during the 4th quarter valued at $304,875,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of lululemon athletica by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,782,917 shares of the apparel retailer's stock valued at $2,452,394,000 after buying an additional 521,915 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of lululemon athletica by 28.7% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,200,552 shares of the apparel retailer's stock valued at $391,544,000 after buying an additional 490,127 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of lululemon athletica by 77.3% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 979,054 shares of the apparel retailer's stock valued at $203,457,000 after buying an additional 426,860 shares during the period. 85.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

lululemon athletica News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting lululemon athletica this week:

lululemon athletica Company Profile

lululemon athletica inc. is a design-focused athletic apparel company known for performance-oriented apparel, footwear and accessories. The company's product portfolio centers on technical apparel for yoga, running, training and everyday active lifestyle use and includes tops, bottoms, outerwear, underwear, bags and a growing footwear assortment. lululemon emphasizes fabric science and product innovation, marketing garments that blend performance features with lifestyle styling.

Products are developed in-house and produced through a network of third-party manufacturers.

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