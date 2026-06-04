Telsey Advisory Group Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for Macy's (NYSE:M) Stock

Macy's (NYSE:M - Get Free Report) had its target price increased by equities research analysts at Telsey Advisory Group from $20.00 to $23.00 in a research report issued on Thursday. The brokerage presently has a "market perform" rating on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group's target price would indicate a potential upside of 5.72% from the stock's current price.

M has been the subject of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Macy's from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Weiss Ratings restated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Macy's in a research report on Friday, March 27th. UBS Group raised their target price on Macy's from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a "sell" rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Macy's from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Sunday, April 26th. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded Macy's from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, April 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Reduce" and a consensus target price of $19.20.

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Macy's Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE M opened at $21.76 on Thursday. The business's 50-day simple moving average is $19.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 1.49. Macy's has a 52 week low of $10.54 and a 52 week high of $24.41. The firm has a market cap of $5.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.38 and a beta of 1.48.

Macy's (NYSE:M - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 3rd. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.11. Macy's had a return on equity of 14.22% and a net margin of 2.84%.The company had revenue of $4.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.16 EPS. The company's quarterly revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. Macy's has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.290-0.340 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 2.000-2.200 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Macy's will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Macy's news, EVP Tracy M. Preston sold 5,271 shares of Macy's stock in a transaction on Monday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.92, for a total value of $94,456.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 28,773 shares in the company, valued at approximately $515,612.16. The trade was a 15.48% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, CEO Olivier Bron sold 7,228 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Monday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.92, for a total value of $129,525.76. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 21,590 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $386,892.80. The trade was a 25.08% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 94,967 shares of company stock worth $1,705,276. 1.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Macy's

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in M. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. raised its position in shares of Macy's by 38.3% during the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 162,989 shares of the company's stock worth $2,047,000 after acquiring an additional 45,149 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC raised its position in shares of Macy's by 5.3% during the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 1,116,170 shares of the company's stock worth $14,019,000 after acquiring an additional 55,821 shares during the last quarter. Focus Partners Wealth raised its position in shares of Macy's by 33.1% during the first quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 58,197 shares of the company's stock worth $731,000 after acquiring an additional 14,489 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in shares of Macy's by 49.6% during the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 24,300 shares of the company's stock worth $283,000 after acquiring an additional 8,053 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Macy's by 160.5% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,283,107 shares of the company's stock worth $49,941,000 after acquiring an additional 2,639,132 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.36% of the company's stock.

Key Headlines Impacting Macy's

Here are the key news stories impacting Macy's this week:

Macy's Company Profile

Macy's, Inc is a leading American omnichannel retailer operating under the Macy's brand, as well as specialty divisions Bloomingdale's and Bluemercury. The company's retail portfolio encompasses full-line department stores, fashion-focused specialty outlets and a high-end beauty chain, offering consumers a wide array of apparel, footwear, accessories, cosmetics and home furnishings. Through its integrated network of physical stores and digital platforms, Macy's seeks to deliver a seamless shopping experience that blends in-store service with online convenience.

The company's product assortment spans men's, women's and children's clothing, beauty and personal care products, housewares and home décor.

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