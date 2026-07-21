TELUS (NYSE:TU) Sets New 1-Year Low - What's Next?

TELUS Corporation (NYSE:TU - Get Free Report) TSE: T reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $9.95 and last traded at $10.0740, with a volume of 904830 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.28.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

TU has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TD Securities raised shares of TELUS from a "buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded shares of TELUS from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. TD Cowen raised shares of TELUS from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of TELUS to an "underweight" rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Raymond James Financial initiated coverage on shares of TELUS in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. They set a "market perform" rating on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $15.67.

Get Our Latest Research Report on TU

TELUS Stock Down 1.4%

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The company has a market cap of $15.95 billion, a PE ratio of 23.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.41 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $11.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.63.

TELUS (NYSE:TU - Get Free Report) TSE: T last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 8th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.01. TELUS had a net margin of 4.54% and a return on equity of 8.29%. The company had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $3.64 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.26 earnings per share. TELUS's revenue for the quarter was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that TELUS Corporation will post 0.69 EPS for the current year.

TELUS Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 10th were issued a $0.4184 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 10th. This represents a $1.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 16.5%. TELUS's dividend payout ratio is presently 275.00%.

Institutional Trading of TELUS

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TU. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC raised its position in TELUS by 1.5% during the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 779,692 shares of the Wireless communications provider's stock valued at $11,181,000 after purchasing an additional 11,900 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of TELUS by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 46,099 shares of the Wireless communications provider's stock worth $739,000 after purchasing an additional 841 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in shares of TELUS by 159.5% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 37,274 shares of the Wireless communications provider's stock worth $597,000 after purchasing an additional 22,912 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of TELUS by 67.7% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,698 shares of the Wireless communications provider's stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 3,510 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of TELUS during the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,617,000. 49.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About TELUS

TELUS Corporation NYSE: TU is a Canadian telecommunications and technology company headquartered in Vancouver, British Columbia. It delivers a broad portfolio of consumer and business communications services across Canada, including mobile wireless, fixed-line voice, broadband internet, and television. TELUS also provides a range of enterprise services such as cloud and IT solutions, managed network services, cybersecurity and Internet of Things (IoT) offerings for business customers.

Beyond core connectivity, TELUS has expanded into health and digital services.

Further Reading

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