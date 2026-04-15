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Temenos Group (OTCMKTS:TMSNY) Shares Gap Up - Time to Buy?

Written by MarketBeat
April 15, 2026
Temenos Group logo with Computer and Technology background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Gapped up: Temenos shares opened at $95.41 vs a prior close of $89.27 and last traded at $96.62 after a pre-market gap, although volume was light (403 shares).
  • Analyst action: Barclays upgraded Temenos to a "strong-buy" on March 4, and the stock carries a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" (1 Strong Buy, 3 Holds).
  • Fundamentals and valuation: Market cap ~$6.97B, P/E 156.35 and PEG 1.81, with strong profitability (ROE 52.71%, net margin 25.72%) and quarterly revenue of $314.64M; analysts forecast FY EPS of 3.94.
  • Interested in Temenos Group? Here are five stocks we like better.

Temenos Group (OTCMKTS:TMSNY - Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $89.27, but opened at $95.4113. Temenos Group shares last traded at $96.6225, with a volume of 403 shares trading hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TMSNY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays raised Temenos Group from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Berenberg Bank raised Temenos Group to a "hold" rating in a research report on Friday, March 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy".

Read Our Latest Report on TMSNY

Temenos Group Stock Up 2.8%

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $89.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $90.88. The company has a market cap of $6.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 156.35, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66.

Temenos Group (OTCMKTS:TMSNY - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 26th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter. Temenos Group had a return on equity of 52.71% and a net margin of 25.72%.The company had revenue of $314.64 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Temenos Group will post 3.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Temenos Group

(Get Free Report)

Temenos Group is a leading provider of banking software systems, specializing in core banking platforms and digital front‐end solutions for financial institutions worldwide. The company's flagship product, Temenos Transact, delivers end‐to‐end core banking functionality, enabling banks to manage accounts, deposits, loans and payments on a unified platform. Complementing this offering, Temenos Infinity provides digital banking capabilities, including online and mobile channels, customer onboarding, relationship management and analytics tools designed to enhance customer engagement and operational efficiency.

Founded in Geneva in 1993, Temenos serves more than 3,000 financial institutions across over 150 countries, ranging from community banks and credit unions to global systemically important banks.

Further Reading

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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