Tempus AI (TEM) Expected to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Tempus AI (NASDAQ:TEM - Get Free Report) is expected to announce its Q2 2026 results before the market opens on Thursday, July 30th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.13) per share and revenue of $379.6680 million for the quarter. Individuals may review the information on the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning results page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, July 30, 2026 at 4:30 PM ET.

Tempus AI (NASDAQ:TEM - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.08. Tempus AI had a negative return on equity of 53.83% and a negative net margin of 22.20%.The company had revenue of $348.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $345.44 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.24) earnings per share. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 36.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Tempus AI to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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Tempus AI Stock Performance

Shares of Tempus AI stock opened at $46.96 on Thursday. Tempus AI has a 52 week low of $41.73 and a 52 week high of $104.32. The business's fifty day simple moving average is $51.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.76. The firm has a market cap of $8.43 billion, a PE ratio of -27.30 and a beta of 3.46. The company has a quick ratio of 3.15, a current ratio of 3.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96.

Insider Activity at Tempus AI

In other Tempus AI news, Director Jennifer A. Doudna sold 2,673 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $147,015.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 25,942 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,426,810. This trade represents a 9.34% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CEO Ryan Fukushima sold 33,284 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.39, for a total transaction of $1,910,168.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 167,763 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $9,627,918.57. This trade represents a 16.56% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold 616,043 shares of company stock worth $31,748,593 over the last 90 days. 24.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JPL Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Tempus AI in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tempus AI during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Tempus AI during the third quarter worth approximately $38,000. Danske Bank A S purchased a new stake in shares of Tempus AI during the third quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Tempus AI in the third quarter valued at approximately $52,000. 24.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

More Tempus AI News

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wall Street Zen downgraded Tempus AI from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research report on Saturday, July 4th. Freedom Capital raised shares of Tempus AI to a "hold" rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "sell (e+)" rating on shares of Tempus AI in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. HC Wainwright dropped their price target on shares of Tempus AI from $95.00 to $64.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Tempus AI in a research note on Monday, April 13th. They issued an "underperform" rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $68.92.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Tempus AI

About Tempus AI

Tempus is a technology-driven healthcare company that applies artificial intelligence and machine learning to clinical and molecular data in order to advance precision medicine. Its primary focus lies in oncology, where the company offers comprehensive genomic profiling, digital pathology services and data-driven insights to inform personalized cancer care. By integrating DNA and RNA sequencing with structured clinical information, Tempus enables clinicians and researchers to identify targeted treatment options for patients based on the genetic characteristics of their tumors.

The company's core offering centers on a scalable, cloud-based analytics platform that aggregates vast amounts of molecular and clinical data.

Further Reading

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