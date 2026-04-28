Tempus AI (TEM) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Tempus AI (NASDAQ:TEM - Get Free Report) is projected to release its Q1 2026 results after the market closes on Tuesday, May 5th. Analysts expect Tempus AI to post earnings of ($0.20) per share and revenue of $345.3980 million for the quarter. Interested persons can check the company's upcoming Q1 2026 earning summary page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Tuesday, May 5, 2026 at 4:30 PM ET.

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Tempus AI Stock Down 3.6%

Tempus AI stock traded down $1.92 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $50.76. 904,550 shares of the company's stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,413,486. The company has a market cap of $9.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -35.96 and a beta of 4.90. Tempus AI has a twelve month low of $41.73 and a twelve month high of $104.32. The company has a quick ratio of 3.00, a current ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52. The company has a fifty day moving average of $50.89 and a 200-day moving average of $64.05.

Insider Activity

In other Tempus AI news, CEO Ryan Fukushima sold 9,592 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.05, for a total transaction of $566,407.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 694,354 shares in the company, valued at $41,001,603.70. This represents a 1.36% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Eric P. Lefkofsky sold 166,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.56, for a total transaction of $10,899,350.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 8,941,533 shares in the company, valued at $586,206,903.48. This trade represents a 1.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 563,841 shares of company stock worth $32,258,311 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 24.26% of the company's stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TEM. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Tempus AI by 1.5% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,078 shares of the company's stock worth $894,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tempus AI by 3.7% during the third quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,488 shares of the company's stock worth $524,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in Tempus AI by 64.5% during the third quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 653 shares of the company's stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC raised its position in Tempus AI by 1.4% during the third quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC now owns 18,338 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,480,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Tempus AI by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,278 shares of the company's stock valued at $430,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. 24.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Weiss Ratings restated a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Tempus AI in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Tempus AI from $85.00 to $70.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on shares of Tempus AI from $89.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Tempus AI from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a report on Saturday, February 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Tempus AI from $80.00 to $60.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 25th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $71.36.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Tempus AI

About Tempus AI

Tempus is a technology-driven healthcare company that applies artificial intelligence and machine learning to clinical and molecular data in order to advance precision medicine. Its primary focus lies in oncology, where the company offers comprehensive genomic profiling, digital pathology services and data-driven insights to inform personalized cancer care. By integrating DNA and RNA sequencing with structured clinical information, Tempus enables clinicians and researchers to identify targeted treatment options for patients based on the genetic characteristics of their tumors.

The company's core offering centers on a scalable, cloud-based analytics platform that aggregates vast amounts of molecular and clinical data.

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