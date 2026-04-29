Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.06 EPS

Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB - Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.06, FiscalAI reports. Tenable had a negative net margin of 3.61% and a positive return on equity of 0.20%. The firm had revenue of $262.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $258.83 million. Tenable updated its FY 2026 guidance to 1.900-1.980 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance to 0.460-0.48 EPS.

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Tenable Price Performance

TENB traded up $1.03 on Wednesday, hitting $21.47. 5,502,339 shares of the company's stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,915,476. Tenable has a fifty-two week low of $15.73 and a fifty-two week high of $35.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $19.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.13. The stock has a market cap of $2.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -71.56 and a beta of 0.75.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently issued reports on TENB. Canaccord Genuity Group set a $33.00 price target on shares of Tenable in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $28.00 price target on shares of Tenable in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Tenable in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. They set an "equal weight" rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. TD Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Tenable from $45.00 to $38.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. Finally, DA Davidson lowered their target price on shares of Tenable from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $29.35.

View Our Latest Report on Tenable

Insider Transactions at Tenable

In other Tenable news, Director Arthur W. Coviello, Jr. bought 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $21.50 per share, with a total value of $258,000.00. Following the purchase, the director directly owned 51,731 shares in the company, valued at $1,112,216.50. This trade represents a 30.20% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quarry LP purchased a new position in shares of Tenable during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Kemnay Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Tenable during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tenable during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Horizon Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tenable during the 3rd quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tenable during the 4th quarter worth $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.06% of the company's stock.

Tenable Company Profile

Tenable Holdings, Inc is a global cybersecurity company specializing in vulnerability management and continuous threat exposure assessment. Headquartered in Columbia, Maryland, Tenable was founded in 2002 by Ron Gula and Jack Huffard to address the growing need for proactive network security solutions. Over the years, the company has evolved from a pioneer in open-source vulnerability scanning to a leading provider of comprehensive security platforms that help organizations identify, investigate and prioritize cyber risks across on-premises, cloud and operational technology environments.

At the core of Tenable's product suite is Nessus, one of the industry's most widely adopted vulnerability scanners.

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