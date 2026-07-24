Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB) Price Target Raised to $45.00

Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB - Get Free Report) had its price target upped by Cantor Fitzgerald from $30.00 to $45.00 in a research report issued on Friday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an "overweight" rating on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald's price objective would suggest a potential upside of 42.31% from the company's previous close.

TENB has been the subject of several other research reports. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Tenable from a "sell (e+)" rating to a "sell (d-)" rating in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Susquehanna dropped their price target on shares of Tenable from $40.00 to $26.00 and set a "positive" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on shares of Tenable from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Tenable from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered Tenable from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $33.42.

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Tenable Price Performance

Tenable stock opened at $31.62 on Friday. Tenable has a 12 month low of $15.73 and a 12 month high of $43.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.49 billion, a PE ratio of -316.20 and a beta of 0.93.

Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $262.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $258.83 million. Tenable had a positive return on equity of 7.85% and a negative net margin of 1.15%.The company's revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.36 earnings per share. Tenable has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.900-1.980 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.460-0.48 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Tenable will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tenable

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TENB. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in Tenable by 175.1% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,732,271 shares of the company's stock valued at $63,131,000 after buying an additional 2,375,587 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Tenable by 327.6% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,092,577 shares of the company's stock worth $72,768,000 after acquiring an additional 2,369,402 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Tenable in the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,542,000. SEB Asset Management AB acquired a new stake in shares of Tenable in the 1st quarter worth approximately $18,935,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Tenable by 31.8% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,243,625 shares of the company's stock valued at $99,852,000 after purchasing an additional 1,023,671 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.06% of the company's stock.

About Tenable

Tenable Holdings, Inc is a global cybersecurity company specializing in vulnerability management and continuous threat exposure assessment. Headquartered in Columbia, Maryland, Tenable was founded in 2002 by Ron Gula and Jack Huffard to address the growing need for proactive network security solutions. Over the years, the company has evolved from a pioneer in open-source vulnerability scanning to a leading provider of comprehensive security platforms that help organizations identify, investigate and prioritize cyber risks across on-premises, cloud and operational technology environments.

At the core of Tenable's product suite is Nessus, one of the industry's most widely adopted vulnerability scanners.

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