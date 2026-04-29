Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB) Releases FY 2026 Earnings Guidance

Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB - Get Free Report) updated its FY 2026 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 1.900-1.980 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 1.580. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.1 billion-$1.1 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.1 billion. Tenable also updated its Q2 2026 guidance to 0.460-0.48 EPS.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TENB. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Tenable in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. They issued an "equal weight" rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an "overweight" rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Tenable in a report on Friday, January 30th. Truist Financial set a $27.00 target price on shares of Tenable in a research note on Tuesday, January 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Tenable from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 5th. Finally, William Blair cut shares of Tenable from an "outperform" rating to a "market perform" rating in a report on Tuesday. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tenable presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $29.35.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Tenable

Tenable Stock Performance

Tenable stock traded up $1.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $21.47. 5,485,412 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,901,584. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.46 billion, a PE ratio of -71.56 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The business's 50-day moving average is $19.23 and its 200-day moving average is $23.13. Tenable has a 12-month low of $15.73 and a 12-month high of $35.69.

Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.06. Tenable had a positive return on equity of 0.20% and a negative net margin of 3.61%.The business had revenue of $262.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $258.83 million. Tenable has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.900-1.980 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.460-0.48 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Tenable will post 0.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other Tenable news, Director Arthur W. Coviello, Jr. bought 12,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $21.50 per share, for a total transaction of $258,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 51,731 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,112,216.50. This trade represents a 30.20% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company's stock.

Institutional Trading of Tenable

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Tenable by 12.2% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 134,307 shares of the company's stock worth $3,160,000 after purchasing an additional 14,564 shares in the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tenable during the fourth quarter worth about $1,683,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Tenable during the fourth quarter worth about $209,000. Vident Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Tenable by 29.3% during the fourth quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 227,424 shares of the company's stock worth $5,351,000 after purchasing an additional 51,541 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Department of Treasury purchased a new stake in shares of Tenable during the fourth quarter worth about $173,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.06% of the company's stock.

Tenable Company Profile

Tenable Holdings, Inc is a global cybersecurity company specializing in vulnerability management and continuous threat exposure assessment. Headquartered in Columbia, Maryland, Tenable was founded in 2002 by Ron Gula and Jack Huffard to address the growing need for proactive network security solutions. Over the years, the company has evolved from a pioneer in open-source vulnerability scanning to a leading provider of comprehensive security platforms that help organizations identify, investigate and prioritize cyber risks across on-premises, cloud and operational technology environments.

At the core of Tenable's product suite is Nessus, one of the industry's most widely adopted vulnerability scanners.

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