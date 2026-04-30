Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB) Shares Gap Down on Analyst Downgrade

Shares of Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB - Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Thursday after Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on the stock from $28.00 to $26.00. The stock had previously closed at $21.47, but opened at $20.28. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the stock. Tenable shares last traded at $20.5090, with a volume of 1,001,641 shares.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on TENB. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Tenable from $29.00 to $24.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 2nd. Zacks Research downgraded Tenable from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Truist Financial set a $27.00 price objective on Tenable in a report on Tuesday, January 20th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an "overweight" rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Tenable in a report on Friday, January 30th. Finally, Barclays set a $21.00 price objective on Tenable in a report on Thursday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $28.22.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Tenable news, Director Arthur W. Coviello, Jr. purchased 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $21.50 per share, with a total value of $258,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 51,731 shares in the company, valued at $1,112,216.50. This represents a 30.20% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Key Stories Impacting Tenable

Here are the key news stories impacting Tenable this week:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Tenable by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,427,510 shares of the company's stock valued at $363,009,000 after buying an additional 465,039 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Tenable by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 7,179,473 shares of the company's stock valued at $209,354,000 after buying an additional 713,291 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Tenable by 31.8% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,243,625 shares of the company's stock valued at $99,852,000 after buying an additional 1,023,671 shares in the last quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Tenable by 38.8% in the 3rd quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC now owns 3,612,353 shares of the company's stock valued at $105,336,000 after buying an additional 1,010,230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Tenable by 327.6% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,092,577 shares of the company's stock valued at $72,768,000 after buying an additional 2,369,402 shares during the period. 89.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tenable Stock Down 4.6%

The firm has a market cap of $2.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -68.18 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $19.22 and a 200-day moving average of $23.12.

Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $262.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $258.83 million. Tenable had a positive return on equity of 0.20% and a negative net margin of 3.61%.The firm's quarterly revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.36 earnings per share. Tenable has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.900-1.980 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.460-0.48 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Tenable Holdings, Inc. will post 0.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Tenable

Tenable Holdings, Inc is a global cybersecurity company specializing in vulnerability management and continuous threat exposure assessment. Headquartered in Columbia, Maryland, Tenable was founded in 2002 by Ron Gula and Jack Huffard to address the growing need for proactive network security solutions. Over the years, the company has evolved from a pioneer in open-source vulnerability scanning to a leading provider of comprehensive security platforms that help organizations identify, investigate and prioritize cyber risks across on-premises, cloud and operational technology environments.

At the core of Tenable's product suite is Nessus, one of the industry's most widely adopted vulnerability scanners.

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