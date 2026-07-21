Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB) Trading Down 6.2% - Should You Sell?

Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB - Get Free Report) shares traded down 6.2% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $34.67 and last traded at $35.4070. Approximately 493,482 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 85% from the average session volume of 3,207,460 shares. The stock had previously closed at $37.76.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have weighed in on TENB. TD Cowen upped their target price on Tenable from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Tenable from a "sell (e+)" rating to a "sell (d-)" rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on shares of Tenable from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Tenable from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, Wedbush reissued an "outperform" rating and set a $29.00 target price on shares of Tenable in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Tenable has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $32.63.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on TENB

Tenable Stock Down 7.1%

The company has a market cap of $3.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -349.76 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $30.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.05.

Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $262.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $258.83 million. Tenable had a negative net margin of 1.15% and a positive return on equity of 7.85%. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.36 earnings per share. Tenable has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.900-1.980 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.460-0.48 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Tenable Holdings, Inc. will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tenable

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tenable during the 4th quarter worth $2,180,000. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Tenable by 327.6% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,092,577 shares of the company's stock worth $72,768,000 after acquiring an additional 2,369,402 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Tenable by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,427,510 shares of the company's stock worth $363,009,000 after acquiring an additional 465,039 shares during the period. NewEdge Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Tenable during the 4th quarter worth $754,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its position in Tenable by 19.0% during the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 173,914 shares of the company's stock worth $4,109,000 after acquiring an additional 27,825 shares during the last quarter. 89.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tenable Company Profile

Tenable Holdings, Inc is a global cybersecurity company specializing in vulnerability management and continuous threat exposure assessment. Headquartered in Columbia, Maryland, Tenable was founded in 2002 by Ron Gula and Jack Huffard to address the growing need for proactive network security solutions. Over the years, the company has evolved from a pioneer in open-source vulnerability scanning to a leading provider of comprehensive security platforms that help organizations identify, investigate and prioritize cyber risks across on-premises, cloud and operational technology environments.

At the core of Tenable's product suite is Nessus, one of the industry's most widely adopted vulnerability scanners.

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