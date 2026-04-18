Tenaris (NYSE:TS) Rating Lowered to "Hold" at Wall Street Zen

Tenaris (NYSE:TS - Get Free Report) was downgraded by research analysts at Wall Street Zen from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a note issued to investors on Saturday.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Tenaris from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an "underweight" rating in a research report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Tenaris from $42.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a "neutral" rating and issued a $49.70 price target on shares of Tenaris in a research report on Monday, February 23rd. TD Cowen reissued a "buy" rating on shares of Tenaris in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Oddo Bhf raised Tenaris to an "outperform" rating in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $54.62.

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Tenaris Price Performance

TS stock opened at $58.58 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.81. The business's 50-day moving average is $54.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.99. Tenaris has a 1 year low of $31.76 and a 1 year high of $60.64.

Tenaris (NYSE:TS - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 15th. The industrial products company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.95 billion. Tenaris had a return on equity of 11.32% and a net margin of 16.13%.Tenaris's revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.94 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Tenaris will post 3.14 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tenaris

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tenaris during the 3rd quarter worth about $47,000. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC purchased a new position in Tenaris during the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Tenaris during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its stake in Tenaris by 100.6% during the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,446 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 725 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC grew its stake in Tenaris by 57.7% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,560 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 571 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.45% of the company's stock.

About Tenaris

Tenaris SA is a global manufacturer and supplier of steel tubular products and related services, primarily serving the oil and gas industry as well as other energy and industrial markets. Its product portfolio centers on seamless and welded steel pipes used for casing, tubing and line pipe applications, alongside a range of specialty and mechanical steel tubes. The company also provides value‑added technical solutions, including premium connections, heat treatment and surface protection, to support drilling, completion and production activities.

Tenaris operates an integrated industrial and commercial network that combines manufacturing, distribution and field services.

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