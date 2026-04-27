Tenaris (NYSE:TS) Sets New 1-Year High - Still a Buy?

Shares of Tenaris S.A. (NYSE:TS - Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $63.64 and last traded at $63.57, with a volume of 5070 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $63.29.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TS has been the subject of a number of research reports. TD Cowen restated a "buy" rating on shares of Tenaris in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Tenaris from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a "neutral" rating and set a $49.70 price target on shares of Tenaris in a report on Monday, February 23rd. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Tenaris from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, April 18th. Finally, Oddo Bhf upgraded shares of Tenaris to an "outperform" rating in a report on Thursday, February 5th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $57.28.

Get Our Latest Analysis on TS

Tenaris Trading Down 0.1%

The firm's fifty day moving average price is $56.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.01. The firm has a market cap of $33.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.31, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.81.

Tenaris (NYSE:TS - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 15th. The industrial products company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.95 billion. Tenaris had a net margin of 16.13% and a return on equity of 11.32%. Tenaris's quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.94 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Tenaris S.A. will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Tenaris Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 19th will be given a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 19th. This represents a yield of 450.0%. Tenaris's dividend payout ratio is presently 31.78%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tenaris

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Tenaris during the 3rd quarter worth $47,000. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC purchased a new position in Tenaris during the 4th quarter worth $48,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Tenaris during the 2nd quarter worth $49,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its position in Tenaris by 100.6% during the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,446 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 725 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC raised its position in Tenaris by 57.7% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,560 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 571 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.45% of the company's stock.

Tenaris Company Profile

Tenaris SA is a global manufacturer and supplier of steel tubular products and related services, primarily serving the oil and gas industry as well as other energy and industrial markets. Its product portfolio centers on seamless and welded steel pipes used for casing, tubing and line pipe applications, alongside a range of specialty and mechanical steel tubes. The company also provides value‑added technical solutions, including premium connections, heat treatment and surface protection, to support drilling, completion and production activities.

Tenaris operates an integrated industrial and commercial network that combines manufacturing, distribution and field services.

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