Tenax Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENX) Receives Consensus Recommendation of "Moderate Buy" from Brokerages

Tenax Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENX - Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of "Moderate Buy" by the seven ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $38.00.

Several research firms have commented on TENX. Chardan Capital reissued a "buy" rating and set a $27.00 price objective on shares of Tenax Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an "overweight" rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of Tenax Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Tenax Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Tenax Therapeutics from $20.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Friday, June 12th. Finally, Guggenheim restated a "buy" rating and set a $40.00 price target (up from $34.00) on shares of Tenax Therapeutics in a report on Monday, June 22nd.

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Tenax Therapeutics Stock Performance

TENX stock opened at $15.34 on Thursday. Tenax Therapeutics has a one year low of $5.77 and a one year high of $19.40. The company's fifty day moving average price is $12.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.37. The company has a market capitalization of $406.82 million, a PE ratio of -10.96 and a beta of 0.92.

Tenax Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TENX - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 12th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.05. On average, research analysts predict that Tenax Therapeutics will post -1.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Tenax Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at $92,000. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Tenax Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $130,000. Corient Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tenax Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $151,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Tenax Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $252,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Tenax Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $273,000. 1.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tenax Therapeutics Company Profile

Tenax Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage specialty pharmaceutical company developing drug delivery technologies designed to improve pain management in acute care settings. The company's proprietary platform leverages biodegradable polymer matrices to create sustained-release formulations of local anesthetics, aiming to extend the duration of pain relief while reducing reliance on opioid medications.

Tenax's lead development programs focus on injectable formulations intended for infiltration and peripheral nerve block applications, with the goal of providing longer-lasting analgesia following surgical and procedural interventions.

Further Reading

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