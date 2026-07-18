Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) Downgraded by Wall Street Zen to "Hold"

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC - Get Free Report) was downgraded by research analysts at Wall Street Zen from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report released on Saturday.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on THC. TD Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $242.00 to $233.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $250.00 to $225.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $238.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their price objective on Tenet Healthcare from $277.00 to $236.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $254.00 target price on Tenet Healthcare in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Eighteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Tenet Healthcare has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $245.37.

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Tenet Healthcare Stock Down 2.2%

Shares of NYSE THC opened at $194.89 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. The business's 50 day moving average is $184.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $197.48. Tenet Healthcare has a 52-week low of $146.60 and a 52-week high of $247.21. The firm has a market cap of $16.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.13, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.27.

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $4.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $4.21 by $0.61. Tenet Healthcare had a return on equity of 25.55% and a net margin of 7.94%.The business had revenue of $5.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $5.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.36 earnings per share. The company's revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. Tenet Healthcare has set its FY 2026 guidance at 16.380-18.68 EPS. Research analysts predict that Tenet Healthcare will post 17.5 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Tenet Healthcare news, Director J Robert Kerrey sold 5,638 shares of Tenet Healthcare stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.52, for a total transaction of $983,943.76. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 16,804 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,932,634.08. The trade was a 25.12% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Nadja West sold 3,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.35, for a total value of $532,050.00. Following the sale, the director owned 24,805 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $4,399,166.75. The trade was a 10.79% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. 0.97% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Tenet Healthcare

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wedmont Private Capital grew its position in Tenet Healthcare by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 2,088 shares of the company's stock worth $422,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Baron Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Tenet Healthcare by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Baron Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,142 shares of the company's stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. PeakShares LLC grew its stake in Tenet Healthcare by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. PeakShares LLC now owns 1,693 shares of the company's stock valued at $319,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,573 shares of the company's stock valued at $313,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sanctuary Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 11,900 shares of the company's stock worth $2,246,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.44% of the company's stock.

Tenet Healthcare Company Profile

Tenet Healthcare Corporation NYSE: THC is a diversified American healthcare services company that owns and operates acute care hospitals and a broad range of outpatient facilities. Its portfolio includes general acute-care hospitals, specialty hospitals, ambulatory surgery centers, urgent care and diagnostic imaging centers, and other ancillary service locations. Tenet's operations are oriented around delivering inpatient and outpatient clinical care across multiple medical specialties, with an emphasis on surgical services, emergency care, and advanced diagnostics.

In addition to facility-based care, Tenet provides integrated services designed to support clinical operations and improve patient access and care coordination.

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