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Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.63 EPS

Written by MarketBeat
April 30, 2026
Tenet Healthcare logo with Medical background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Tenet reported Q1 EPS of $4.82, beating estimates by $0.63 while revenue of $5.37 billion slightly missed expectations, and management set FY‑2026 EPS guidance of $16.38–$18.68.
  • Operational strength was driven by USPI and ambulatory expansion — USPI delivered $484 million of adjusted EBITDA (36.7% margin) and Tenet deployed $125 million to acquire seven ASCs plus three de novos, supporting consolidated adjusted EBITDA of $1.162 billion and strong free cash flow.
  • Key risk remains payer/admissions mix: same‑store exchange admissions were down ~10% YoY and management expects about a $250 million full‑year headwind from exchange subsidy expirations, which pressured revenue and helped push the stock lower despite the EPS beat.
  • Five stocks to consider instead of Tenet Healthcare.

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC - Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $4.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $4.19 by $0.63, FiscalAI reports. The company had revenue of $5.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.40 billion. Tenet Healthcare had a net margin of 6.60% and a return on equity of 26.33%. The business's quarterly revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.36 earnings per share. Tenet Healthcare updated its FY 2026 guidance to 16.380-18.68 EPS.

Here are the key takeaways from Tenet Healthcare's conference call:

  • Tenet reported a strong start to 2026 with $5.4 billion of net operating revenues and $1.162 billion of consolidated adjusted EBITDA (21.6% margin), beating management's prior expectations for the quarter.
  • USPI momentum drove outperformance — $484 million adjusted EBITDA (36.7% margin), 5.3% same‑facility revenue growth, double‑digit ASC joint replacement volume growth, and $125 million deployed to acquire seven ASCs plus three de novos.
  • Hospital operations delivered $678 million adjusted EBITDA (16.7% margin) as expense initiatives, AI and automation, and active cost flexing offset headwinds from payer mix shifts and seasonal volume changes.
  • Payer mix pressure remains a key risk — same‑store exchange admissions were down about 10% year‑over‑year and management continues to assume a ~$250 million full‑year headwind from exchange subsidy expirations.
  • Management reaffirmed full‑year 2026 guidance (10% adjusted EBITDA growth at the midpoint after normalizing for nonrecurring items), highlighted strong free cash flow ($978 million in Q1) and share repurchases ($318 million), but noted they have not yet incorporated Q1 outperformance into updated guidance.

Tenet Healthcare Stock Performance

Tenet Healthcare stock traded down $3.08 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $177.02. The company's stock had a trading volume of 3,311,799 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,265,857. The firm has a market cap of $15.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.43, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.49. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $207.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $204.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18. Tenet Healthcare has a twelve month low of $140.28 and a twelve month high of $247.21.

More Tenet Healthcare News

Here are the key news stories impacting Tenet Healthcare this week:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TD Cowen restated a "buy" rating on shares of Tenet Healthcare in a research note on Thursday, February 12th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Tenet Healthcare from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Saturday, April 25th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, February 12th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $240.00 to $257.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Friday, February 13th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an "overweight" rating on shares of Tenet Healthcare in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have issued a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Tenet Healthcare currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $250.56.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Tenet Healthcare

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Tenet Healthcare news, EVP Paola M. Arbour sold 6,500 shares of Tenet Healthcare stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.43, for a total value of $1,549,795.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 29,291 shares of the company's stock, valued at $6,983,853.13. The trade was a 18.16% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider R. Scott Ramsey sold 8,017 shares of Tenet Healthcare stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.70, for a total transaction of $1,865,555.90. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 46,517 shares of company stock valued at $10,943,111 over the last 90 days. 0.81% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tenet Healthcare

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sivia Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Tenet Healthcare during the second quarter worth about $290,000. Fieldview Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Tenet Healthcare in the fourth quarter worth about $360,000. Syon Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Tenet Healthcare by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Syon Capital LLC now owns 1,254 shares of the company's stock worth $249,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Olympiad Research LP lifted its holdings in Tenet Healthcare by 22.0% in the fourth quarter. Olympiad Research LP now owns 1,209 shares of the company's stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the period. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. lifted its holdings in Tenet Healthcare by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,169 shares of the company's stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.44% of the company's stock.

About Tenet Healthcare

(Get Free Report)

Tenet Healthcare Corporation NYSE: THC is a diversified American healthcare services company that owns and operates acute care hospitals and a broad range of outpatient facilities. Its portfolio includes general acute-care hospitals, specialty hospitals, ambulatory surgery centers, urgent care and diagnostic imaging centers, and other ancillary service locations. Tenet's operations are oriented around delivering inpatient and outpatient clinical care across multiple medical specialties, with an emphasis on surgical services, emergency care, and advanced diagnostics.

In addition to facility-based care, Tenet provides integrated services designed to support clinical operations and improve patient access and care coordination.

Featured Stories

Earnings History for Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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