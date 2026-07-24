Go Pro
→ Trump's New Dollar (From Porter & Company) (Ad)tc pixel

Tenet Healthcare Q2 Earnings Call Highlights

Written by MarketBeat
July 24, 2026
Tenet Healthcare logo with Medical background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Tenet raised its 2026 outlook after second-quarter results beat expectations, lifting revenue guidance to $21.9 billion-$22.5 billion and adjusted EBITDA guidance to $4.83 billion-$5.03 billion. The company also increased its adjusted free cash flow forecast, citing strong hospital volume, higher-acuity services and ambulatory surgery growth.
  • Hospital performance remained strong, with adjusted EBITDA up 22% to $762 million and margins at 18%. Growth in inpatient admissions and revenue per admission offset pressure from declining exchange-market volumes, which management expects to continue through the rest of the year.
  • USPI and capital returns were standout drivers, as the ambulatory surgery business posted 8.8% EBITDA growth and Tenet expanded its share buyback authorization by $2 billion. The company said it will keep investing in higher-acuity procedures, acquisitions and cost-management initiatives while maintaining a strong balance sheet.
  • Five stocks we like better than Tenet Healthcare.

Tenet Healthcare NYSE: THC raised its full-year 2026 financial outlook after reporting second-quarter results that exceeded its expectations, supported by hospital volume growth, higher-acuity services, expense-management efforts and continued strength in its ambulatory surgery business.

Second-quarter net operating revenues totaled $5.6 billion, while consolidated adjusted EBITDA rose 16.3% from a year earlier to $1.304 billion. Adjusted EBITDA margin was 23.2%, and adjusted diluted earnings per share increased 52% year over year to $6.12.

Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Dr. Saum Sutaria said the company’s first-half fundamental outperformance totaled approximately $97 million across its operating segments. “Hospital volumes and same-store revenue growth in both segments are strong,” Sutaria said, adding that margin performance benefited from technology-enabled expense initiatives implemented at the beginning of the year.

Guidance Raised for Revenue, EBITDA and Cash Flow

For 2026, Tenet increased its consolidated net operating revenue outlook to a range of $21.9 billion to $22.5 billion, representing a $300 million increase at the midpoint from its previous forecast. The company raised adjusted EBITDA guidance to $4.83 billion to $5.03 billion, a $295 million increase at the midpoint.

Management said the revised EBITDA outlook reflects roughly $100 million in fundamental outperformance during the first half and another $60 million from the expected continuation of those drivers in the second half. The company also cited contributions from ambulatory surgery acquisitions and supplemental Medicaid programs.

Adjusted free cash flow after noncontrolling interests is now projected at $1.825 billion to $2.055 billion, up $225 million at the midpoint. That outlook includes roughly $150 million of tax payments related to the Conifer transaction. Excluding those payments, the midpoint would be approximately $2.1 billion, Chief Financial Officer Sun Park said.

Hospital Segment Outperforms Despite Exchange Pressure

Tenet’s hospital segment generated $762 million in adjusted EBITDA, up 22% from the second quarter of 2025, with an 18% adjusted EBITDA margin. Same-hospital inpatient adjusted admissions increased 2.6%, while revenue per adjusted admission rose 3.3% year over year.

Park said the revenue-per-admission increase reflected the company’s acuity strategy and higher supplemental Medicaid revenue, partly offset by lower exchange volumes. The company recognized $92 million of favorable out-of-period supplemental Medicaid revenue tied to prior years, compared with $70 million in the prior-year quarter. Park said Tenet would have recorded a “clean beat” even without the incremental Medicaid revenue.

Exchange revenue declined 17% from the second quarter of 2025 and accounted for about 5.5% of consolidated revenue during the quarter. Exchange admissions fell about 13.5%, according to Park, resulting in an approximately $65 million revenue headwind.

Management said the exchange decline was most pronounced in Florida, Arizona, Michigan, South Carolina and Texas. Park said the company saw exchange patients shift to uninsured status at a rate that was “pretty much one-to-one,” with uninsured volume increasing proportionately in the second quarter.

Tenet expects the exchange-market trends seen in the second quarter to continue through the rest of 2026 and did not change its assumptions for the back half of the year. Sutaria said the company has been adjusting its cost base while maintaining investments in growth initiatives.

USPI Emphasizes Higher-Acuity Procedures

United Surgical Partners International, Tenet’s ambulatory surgery business, reported adjusted EBITDA of $542 million, an 8.8% increase from the prior-year quarter. Its adjusted EBITDA margin was 39%.

USPI same-facility systemwide revenue rose 5%, including a 6.3% increase in net revenue per case. Same-facility case volume declined 1.2%, which management attributed to its focus on higher-acuity care and the migration of lower-acuity procedures to office settings.

Sutaria highlighted 10% year-over-year same-store growth in total joint replacements at the company’s ambulatory surgery centers. He said USPI continues to expand into higher-acuity orthopedic procedures as well as urology, robotics, bariatrics and cardiovascular services. The company is also pursuing more complex procedures in established gastrointestinal and ophthalmology service lines.

Tenet now expects to spend more than $300 million on ambulatory surgery center mergers and acquisitions during 2026, reflecting transactions completed so far and its current pipeline of opportunities.

Cost Management and Capital Deployment

In response to analyst questions, Sutaria outlined several components of Tenet’s cost-management strategy. These include traditional productivity measures, renegotiating purchased-service contracts and supply standardization, as well as clinical operating improvements involving length of stay, emergency department service levels, hospital throughput and operating-room and catheterization-lab scheduling.

The company is also using automation, artificial intelligence and its global business center to improve productivity and automate certain functions across payment operations and support structures, Sutaria said.

Tenet generated $444 million in adjusted free cash flow during the second quarter and $1.422 billion year to date. As of June 30, it had $2.17 billion of cash on hand, no outstanding borrowings under its revolving credit facility and no significant debt maturities until late 2027.

The company repurchased 5.7 million shares for $1.04 billion during the second quarter. First-half share repurchases totaled nearly 7 million shares, costing $1.36 billion. Tenet’s board authorized a further $2 billion increase to its share repurchase program, and management said it expects to remain active in buybacks through the remainder of the year.

Tenet reported a leverage ratio of 2.33 times EBITDA as of June 30, or 2.9 times EBITDA excluding noncontrolling interests. Management said capital priorities include ambulatory surgery acquisitions, hospital investments focused on higher-acuity services, share repurchases and potential debt retirement or refinancing.

About Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC)

Tenet Healthcare Corporation NYSE: THC is a diversified American healthcare services company that owns and operates acute care hospitals and a broad range of outpatient facilities. Its portfolio includes general acute-care hospitals, specialty hospitals, ambulatory surgery centers, urgent care and diagnostic imaging centers, and other ancillary service locations. Tenet's operations are oriented around delivering inpatient and outpatient clinical care across multiple medical specialties, with an emphasis on surgical services, emergency care, and advanced diagnostics.

In addition to facility-based care, Tenet provides integrated services designed to support clinical operations and improve patient access and care coordination.

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Should You Invest $1,000 in Tenet Healthcare Right Now?

Before you consider Tenet Healthcare, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Tenet Healthcare wasn't on the list.

While Tenet Healthcare currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

(Almost) Everything You Need To Know About The EV Market Cover
(Almost) Everything You Need To Know About The EV Market

Looking to profit from the electric vehicle mega-trend? Click the link to see our list of which EV stocks show the most long-term potential.

Get This Free Report
Like this article? Share it with a colleague.

Featured Articles and Offers

The Ugliest Stocks in the Market Just Got a Very Expensive Vote of Confidence
The Ugliest Stocks in the Market Just Got a Very Expensive Vote of Confidence
By Bridget Bennett | July 20, 2026
tc pixel
The Starlink of Energy
The Starlink of Energy
From Monument Traders Alliance (Ad)
Strait of Hormuz Tensions Spike Tanker Trade: These 2 Stocks Are Set to Benefit
Strait of Hormuz Tensions Spike Tanker Trade: These 2 Stocks Are Set to Benefit
By Dan Schmidt | July 19, 2026
Could Truth API Become Trump Media’s First Meaningful Revenue Driver?
Could Truth API Become Trump Media’s First Meaningful Revenue Driver?
By Jeffrey Neal Johnson | July 22, 2026
Boxabl Disrupts Housing With A Tiny Float IPO
Boxabl Disrupts Housing With A Tiny Float IPO
By Jeffrey Neal Johnson | July 22, 2026
tc pixel
Legendary Stock Bull Says: “Brace for an Epic Price Crash”
Legendary Stock Bull Says: “Brace for an Epic Price Crash”
From The Oxford Club (Ad)
Netflix May Be Cheap Enough to Tempt Buyers After Earnings Drop
Netflix May Be Cheap Enough to Tempt Buyers After Earnings Drop
By Chris Markoch | July 18, 2026
Confidence Is Back, But Earnings Show the Consumer Is Being Picky
Confidence Is Back, But Earnings Show the Consumer Is Being Picky
By Jessica Mitacek | July 21, 2026

Recent Videos

A $1.5 Billion Ruling Just Exposed AI‘s Next Bottleneck.
A $1.5 Billion Ruling Just Exposed AI's Next Bottleneck.
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
Oil Just Hit $95. Get READY For What Comes Next.
Oil Just Hit $95. Get READY For What Comes Next.
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
This Stock Trades Under $5. Analysts See It More Than Doubling.
This Stock Trades Under $5. Analysts See It More Than Doubling.
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video

Stock Lists

All Stock Lists

Investing Tools

Calendars and Tools

Search Headlines