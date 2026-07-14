Teradata (NYSE:TDC) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average - Here's What Happened

Shares of Teradata Corporation (NYSE:TDC - Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $30.21 and traded as high as $34.77. Teradata shares last traded at $33.9390, with a volume of 1,788,088 shares changing hands.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

TDC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Citizens Jmp reaffirmed a "market outperform" rating and set a $49.00 price objective on shares of Teradata in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Teradata from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Weiss Ratings restated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Teradata in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Citigroup reaffirmed a "market outperform" rating on shares of Teradata in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Teradata from a "buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Saturday, June 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $35.67.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on TDC

Teradata Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $3.19 billion, a PE ratio of 7.78, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The company's 50 day moving average price is $33.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.21.

Teradata (NYSE:TDC - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.11. Teradata had a net margin of 24.93% and a return on equity of 57.44%. The business had revenue of $444.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $430.10 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.66 EPS. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Teradata has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.550-2.650 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.530-0.570 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Teradata Corporation will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other Teradata news, CRO Richard J. Petley sold 34,317 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.84, for a total transaction of $1,058,336.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive directly owned 207,627 shares of the company's stock, valued at $6,403,216.68. The trade was a 14.18% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Timothy C. K. Chou sold 5,657 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.72, for a total transaction of $190,754.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 39,210 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,322,161.20. This trade represents a 12.61% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 77,201 shares of company stock valued at $2,486,235. 0.96% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Teradata

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. L2 Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Teradata by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. L2 Asset Management LLC now owns 18,250 shares of the technology company's stock worth $556,000 after buying an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Teradata by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc. now owns 21,019 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $539,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Teradata by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 5,073 shares of the technology company's stock worth $154,000 after acquiring an additional 424 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment LLC boosted its position in Teradata by 13.6% during the 4th quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC now owns 3,550 shares of the technology company's stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of Teradata by 14.0% in the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,272 shares of the technology company's stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 524 shares in the last quarter. 90.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Teradata

Teradata Corporation is a global provider of enterprise analytics and data management solutions designed to help organizations unlock value from their data assets. The company offers both cloud-based and on-premises platforms that support data warehousing, big data analytics, and machine learning. Through its flagship analytics ecosystem, Teradata enables businesses to integrate, analyze, and manage large volumes of structured and unstructured data at scale.

Central to Teradata's product suite is the Teradata Vantage analytics platform, which unifies diverse data types across multiple environments—including public and private clouds—into a single, coherent architecture.

Further Reading

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