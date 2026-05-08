Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) Raises Dividend to $0.13 Per Share

Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER - Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.13 per share on Friday, June 12th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 21st. This is a 8.3% increase from Teradyne's previous quarterly dividend of $0.12.

Teradyne has increased its dividend by an average of 0.0%annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Teradyne has a payout ratio of 11.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Teradyne to earn $9.31 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.52 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 5.6%.

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Teradyne Price Performance

Shares of TER opened at $354.11 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $331.51 and a 200-day moving average of $255.33. The company has a market cap of $55.43 billion, a PE ratio of 65.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.79. Teradyne has a one year low of $75.60 and a one year high of $422.11.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $2.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.45. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. Teradyne had a return on equity of 31.79% and a net margin of 22.55%.The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 87.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.75 EPS. Teradyne has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.860-2.150 EPS. Analysts expect that Teradyne will post 7.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Teradyne Company Profile

Teradyne, Inc is a global supplier of automatic test equipment and related services principally used to test semiconductors, wireless products and complex electronic systems. Founded in 1960, the company is headquartered in North Reading, Massachusetts, and has a long history of developing capital equipment and software that help semiconductor manufacturers, electronics OEMs and contract manufacturers validate product performance and reliability during design and production.

The company's product portfolio centers on automatic test equipment (ATE) and system-level test solutions that address chip- and board-level validation, burn-in and reliability screening.

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