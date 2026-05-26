Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER) Insider Shannon John Poulin Sells 656 Shares

Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER - Get Free Report) insider Shannon John Poulin sold 656 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $355.00, for a total transaction of $232,880.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 15,722 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,581,310. The trade was a 4.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards.

Shannon John Poulin also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, May 21st, Shannon John Poulin sold 1,008 shares of Teradyne stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.37, for a total transaction of $348,132.96.

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Teradyne Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:TER traded up $30.70 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $389.14. The company's stock had a trading volume of 4,004,814 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,555,779. Teradyne, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $77.02 and a fifty-two week high of $422.11. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $341.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $271.57. The company has a market capitalization of $60.92 billion, a PE ratio of 72.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.79.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $2.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.45. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.20 billion. Teradyne had a return on equity of 31.79% and a net margin of 22.55%.The company's revenue for the quarter was up 87.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.75 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Teradyne, Inc. will post 7.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Teradyne Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 21st will be given a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 21st. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.1%. This is an increase from Teradyne's previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. Teradyne's dividend payout ratio is 9.63%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on TER shares. Weiss Ratings raised Teradyne from a "hold (c)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley set a $387.00 target price on shares of Teradyne in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Susquehanna boosted their price target on shares of Teradyne from $335.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock a "positive" rating in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Teradyne from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Saturday, February 21st. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Teradyne from $325.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have issued a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $339.80.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on TER

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Teradyne

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Teradyne by 25.2% during the 3rd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 2,722,327 shares of the company's stock worth $374,701,000 after buying an additional 548,140 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in Teradyne by 656.4% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 125,312 shares of the company's stock valued at $24,554,000 after buying an additional 108,745 shares during the last quarter. Aspen Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Teradyne in the third quarter valued at approximately $577,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 3,233.4% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 910,023 shares of the company's stock valued at $176,144,000 after acquiring an additional 882,723 shares during the period. Finally, Gouws Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Teradyne by 96.0% during the fourth quarter. Gouws Capital LLC now owns 15,323 shares of the company's stock worth $2,966,000 after acquiring an additional 7,505 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.77% of the company's stock.

Teradyne Company Profile

Teradyne, Inc is a global supplier of automatic test equipment and related services principally used to test semiconductors, wireless products and complex electronic systems. Founded in 1960, the company is headquartered in North Reading, Massachusetts, and has a long history of developing capital equipment and software that help semiconductor manufacturers, electronics OEMs and contract manufacturers validate product performance and reliability during design and production.

The company's product portfolio centers on automatic test equipment (ATE) and system-level test solutions that address chip- and board-level validation, burn-in and reliability screening.

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