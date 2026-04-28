Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER - Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $999.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $996.92, Zacks reports. Teradyne had a net margin of 17.37% and a return on equity of 22.68%.

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Teradyne Stock Performance

Shares of TER stock traded down $21.87 on Tuesday, hitting $380.13. The company's stock had a trading volume of 4,464,141 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,335,420. The stock's 50 day moving average is $327.21 and its 200-day moving average is $246.20. Teradyne has a fifty-two week low of $71.27 and a fifty-two week high of $422.11. The company has a market capitalization of $59.51 billion, a PE ratio of 109.23, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.79.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have commented on TER shares. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Teradyne from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, April 13th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Teradyne from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $270.00 price objective on shares of Teradyne in a report on Monday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley set a $306.00 price objective on shares of Teradyne in a report on Wednesday, February 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Teradyne from $230.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $328.87.

Check Out Our Latest Report on TER

Teradyne News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Teradyne this week:

Positive Sentiment: Stifel Nicolaus raised its price target on TER to $390 and kept a Buy rating, signaling continued analyst confidence in Teradyne’s growth outlook and supporting near-term demand for the shares. Stifel price-target raise

Stifel Nicolaus raised its price target on TER to $390 and kept a Buy rating, signaling continued analyst confidence in Teradyne’s growth outlook and supporting near-term demand for the shares. Positive Sentiment: Teradyne expanded its partnership with Flex to accelerate intelligent automation — a commercial win that could drive incremental robotics revenue and strengthen recurring service opportunities in manufacturing automation. Flex and Teradyne partnership

Teradyne expanded its partnership with Flex to accelerate intelligent automation — a commercial win that could drive incremental robotics revenue and strengthen recurring service opportunities in manufacturing automation. Positive Sentiment: Industry coverage continues to position Teradyne as a core robotics play for 2026, with Zacks listing TER among five robotics-focused stocks to buy on expectations of AI-driven automation tailwinds. This thematic support may attract longer-term growth investors. Zacks robotics list

Industry coverage continues to position Teradyne as a core robotics play for 2026, with Zacks listing TER among five robotics-focused stocks to buy on expectations of AI-driven automation tailwinds. This thematic support may attract longer-term growth investors. Neutral Sentiment: Teradyne posted its Q2 2025 earnings call transcript and slides on the investor site — useful for parsing management’s forward commentary and guidance but not an immediate price catalyst by itself. Earnings call transcript

Teradyne posted its Q2 2025 earnings call transcript and slides on the investor site — useful for parsing management’s forward commentary and guidance but not an immediate price catalyst by itself. Neutral Sentiment: Pre-earnings coverage and previews (Yahoo/ MSN) are circulating ahead of formal results commentary, keeping attention on upcoming guidance and execution rather than altering fundamentals immediately. Yahoo earnings preview

Pre-earnings coverage and previews (Yahoo/ MSN) are circulating ahead of formal results commentary, keeping attention on upcoming guidance and execution rather than altering fundamentals immediately. Negative Sentiment: Shares are trading below very recent intraday highs and at a rich valuation (high trailing P/E), which can prompt profit-taking and larger swings on any soft forward guidance — a likely reason for the intraday decline despite positive headlines.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Teradyne

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TER. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC grew its stake in shares of Teradyne by 12.8% in the first quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 4,136 shares of the company's stock valued at $342,000 after acquiring an additional 468 shares in the last quarter. Caxton Associates LLP bought a new stake in Teradyne during the first quarter worth about $297,000. Cresset Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Teradyne by 11.6% during the second quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 6,759 shares of the company's stock worth $608,000 after purchasing an additional 702 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its position in Teradyne by 467.1% during the second quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 3,408 shares of the company's stock worth $306,000 after purchasing an additional 2,807 shares during the period. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its position in Teradyne by 5.1% during the second quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 75,125 shares of the company's stock worth $6,755,000 after purchasing an additional 3,651 shares during the period. 99.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Teradyne Company Profile

Teradyne, Inc is a global supplier of automatic test equipment and related services principally used to test semiconductors, wireless products and complex electronic systems. Founded in 1960, the company is headquartered in North Reading, Massachusetts, and has a long history of developing capital equipment and software that help semiconductor manufacturers, electronics OEMs and contract manufacturers validate product performance and reliability during design and production.

The company's product portfolio centers on automatic test equipment (ATE) and system-level test solutions that address chip- and board-level validation, burn-in and reliability screening.

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