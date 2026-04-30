Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER) Stock Price Up 14.3% After Analyst Upgrade

Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER - Get Free Report) shares rose 14.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday after JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded the stock from a neutral rating to an overweight rating. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now has a $400.00 price target on the stock. Teradyne traded as high as $347.60 and last traded at $350.0810. Approximately 1,793,416 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 48% from the average daily volume of 3,422,638 shares. The stock had previously closed at $306.33.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Susquehanna increased their target price on shares of Teradyne from $335.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock a "positive" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Bank of America upped their price target on Teradyne from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Vertical Research cut Teradyne from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating and set a $220.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, January 9th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Teradyne from $325.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada set a $270.00 price target on Teradyne in a report on Monday, February 2nd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $330.07.

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Key Stories Impacting Teradyne

Here are the key news stories impacting Teradyne this week:

Positive Sentiment: JPMorgan upgraded Teradyne from "neutral" to "overweight" and set a $400 price target, signaling sizable upside versus recent levels and giving the stock a buy-side catalyst.

JPMorgan upgraded Teradyne from "neutral" to "overweight" and set a $400 price target, signaling sizable upside versus recent levels and giving the stock a buy-side catalyst. Positive Sentiment: Teradyne reported blowout Q1 results — revenue $1.282B (up 87% Y/Y) and non‑GAAP EPS $2.56, well above consensus — driven by semiconductor test strength and AI demand; strong fundamentals underpin longer‑term growth expectations. Teradyne Reports First Quarter 2026 Results

Teradyne reported blowout Q1 results — revenue $1.282B (up 87% Y/Y) and non‑GAAP EPS $2.56, well above consensus — driven by semiconductor test strength and AI demand; strong fundamentals underpin longer‑term growth expectations. Positive Sentiment: Teradyne expanded its partnership with Flex to scale physical AI deployments, reinforcing secular exposure to AI-driven capital spending that supports sustained demand for test and robotics equipment. Flex and Teradyne expand partnership to scale physical AI

Teradyne expanded its partnership with Flex to scale physical AI deployments, reinforcing secular exposure to AI-driven capital spending that supports sustained demand for test and robotics equipment. Neutral Sentiment: The company issued Q2 guidance that was in a range (EPS 1.86–2.15; revenue roughly $1.15B–$1.25B per some reports / management decks showed ~$1.2B–$1.3B), and laid out a multi‑quarter target (~$6B revenue and $9.50–$11 non‑GAAP EPS model). The guidance gives a path for growth but is more cautious than some investors expected; watch Q2 cadence vs. consensus. Teradyne outlines Q2 revenue...

The company issued Q2 guidance that was in a range (EPS 1.86–2.15; revenue roughly $1.15B–$1.25B per some reports / management decks showed ~$1.2B–$1.3B), and laid out a multi‑quarter target (~$6B revenue and $9.50–$11 non‑GAAP EPS model). The guidance gives a path for growth but is more cautious than some investors expected; watch Q2 cadence vs. consensus. Negative Sentiment: The market initially punished the stock after management’s “softer-than-expected” near-term guidance despite the Q1 beat — multiple outlets reported sharp intraday declines and commentary that the guidance disappointed lofty expectations. This contributed to volatility and a sell‑the‑news reaction. Teradyne Slides as 2Q Guidance Disappoints Teradyne Stock Is Getting Hammered

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Teradyne

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TER. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Teradyne during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $398,777,000. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in Teradyne by 13,949.4% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,036,887 shares of the company's stock worth $280,357,000 after purchasing an additional 2,022,389 shares during the last quarter. Aspex Management HK Ltd bought a new position in Teradyne during the fourth quarter worth $199,723,000. Corient Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Teradyne by 2,189.2% during the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,075,916 shares of the company's stock worth $208,254,000 after purchasing an additional 1,028,916 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alkeon Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Teradyne by 48.6% during the third quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC now owns 2,872,910 shares of the company's stock worth $395,427,000 after purchasing an additional 940,000 shares during the last quarter. 99.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Teradyne Stock Up 13.1%

The company has a 50 day moving average of $328.53 and a 200-day moving average of $248.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 100.27, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.79.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $2.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.45. Teradyne had a return on equity of 22.68% and a net margin of 17.37%.The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.19 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.75 earnings per share. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 87.0% on a year-over-year basis. Teradyne has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.860-2.150 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Teradyne, Inc. will post 6.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Teradyne

Teradyne, Inc is a global supplier of automatic test equipment and related services principally used to test semiconductors, wireless products and complex electronic systems. Founded in 1960, the company is headquartered in North Reading, Massachusetts, and has a long history of developing capital equipment and software that help semiconductor manufacturers, electronics OEMs and contract manufacturers validate product performance and reliability during design and production.

The company's product portfolio centers on automatic test equipment (ATE) and system-level test solutions that address chip- and board-level validation, burn-in and reliability screening.

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